    Behold The Ultimate Late Night Snack

    Cheddar, brie, pumpkin bread and ham unite.

    20/07/2017 10:59 AM AEST | Updated 19 minutes ago
    • Jenny Haward Partner Studio Commissioning Editor, HuffPost Australia

    Sometimes all you want at 10pm is a toasted sandwich oozing with cheese and stuffed with ham, right?

    This tantalising late-night pumpkin bread toastie offers layers of brie, cheddar, apple and ham. It is quite simply, delicious.

    Ingredients

    (Serves Two)

    • 4 slices of pumpkin bread
    • 4 slices aged Cheddar cheese, divided
    • 4 slices Brie cheese, divided
    • 4 slices deli ham, shredded (divided)
    • 1 small apple - peeled, cored, and sliced (divided)
    • 2 tablespoons butter
    • 2 eggs
    • 1/4 cup milk

    Method

    1. Assemble

    Place the ingredients in this order: slice of pumpkin bread, one slice Cheddar cheese, one slice of Brie cheese, apple slices, shredded ham, one slice of Brie cheese, one slice of Cheddar cheese, slice of pumpkin bread.

    HuffPost Australia

    2. Prep The Egg Mixture

    Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl.

    HuffPost Australia

    3. Pan-Fry

    Dip both sides of each sandwich quickly into the egg mixture, and pan-fry the sandwiches until golden brown on each side, about 2 minutes per side.

    HuffPost Australia

