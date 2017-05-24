Behold The Ultimate Late Night Snack

1 small apple - peeled, cored, and sliced (divided)
2 tablespoons butter
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
Method
1. Assemble
Place the ingredients in this order: slice of pumpkin bread, one slice Cheddar cheese, one slice of Brie cheese, apple slices, shredded ham, one slice of Brie cheese, one slice of Cheddar cheese, slice of pumpkin bread.
2. Prep The Egg Mixture
Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl.
3. Pan-Fry
Dip both sides of each sandwich quickly into the egg mixture, and pan-fry the sandwiches until golden brown on each side, about 2 minutes per side.