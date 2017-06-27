All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    America, We Need To Talk About Your 'Puff Dogs'

    Seriously, why are you so obsessed with us?

    28/06/2017 1:06 PM AEST | Updated 28/06/2017 1:08 PM AEST
    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    America, we need to talk about sausage rolls -- these meaty pastry-wrapped treats are almost considered an Australian delicacy -- they're the perfect snack on a cold winter morning following a game of footy, and they're always the first to be snapped up when presented as finger good at parties.

    The one thing they're not, however, is an American invention (to be fair -- they're not even exclusively Australian but we like to claim ownership anyway).

    So just imagine the surprise outrage felt by lovers of the sausage roll when American grocery chain Trader Joe's boasted that they had taken the "classic dog-meets-dough pairing to the next level", swaddling sausage in "a perfectly flaky-when-cooked puff pasty".

    TRADER JOE'S
    They even recommend dipping them "in your favourite condiments" including tomato sauce (surprise, surprise).

    "We don't mean to hot dog here, but this marriage of beefy and buttery is pretty genius," the website reads.

    Indeed, the marriage IS "pretty genius" Trader Joe's, that's why Aussies and Brits have been enjoying this dish for decades -- you can even pick one up at the petrol station when you're feeling a bit peckish -- they're honestly everywhere.

    As one would expect, people aren't taking the news too well and are venting their outrage on Twitter in hilarious tweets.


