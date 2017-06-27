All Sections
    'Filthy Rich And Homeless' Wants To Change How We Perceive Homelessness In Australia

    "Treated as invisible by day, seeking the safety of invisibility by night."

    28/06/2017 12:11 PM AEST | Updated 28/06/2017 12:12 PM AEST

    Steinbeck was quoted as saying, "If you're in trouble, or hurt or need -- go to the poor people. They're the only ones that'll help -- the only ones."

    Thanks to SBS' latest series 'Filthy Rich and Homeless', five wealthy Aussies experience a taste of what it was like to go from having it all, to nothing whatsoever. The three-part series began on Tuesday, and not only were the five participants shocked by the eye-opening experience, but it also gave audiences an idea of what it's like for the more than 100,000 Australians who are homeless.

    Five volunteers trade their wealthy lifestyles for 10 days of living on the streets of Melbourne, in an experiment lead by Indira Naidoo and Dr Catherine Robinson, a social researcher and national advocate on homelessness.

    Participating in the series are Jellaine Dee, self-made founder of a cosmetics empire, Kayla Fenech, the daughter of Aussie boxing legend Jeff Fenech, Richard Wilkins' son and socialite Christian Wilkins, self-made millionaire Tim Guest and the man dubbed "the last publican playboy", Stu Laundy.

    The aim of the series, to change the way everyday Aussies perceive homelessness, will push these five to their limits, facing the conditions that many less fortunate face daily.

    'Filthy Rich and Homeless' continues on SBS at 8:30 on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 June, or via SBS On Demand.

