'Filthy Rich And Homeless' Wants To Change How We Perceive Homelessness In Australia

Steinbeck was quoted as saying, "If you're in trouble, or hurt or need -- go to the poor people. They're the only ones that'll help -- the only ones."

Thanks to SBS' latest series 'Filthy Rich and Homeless', five wealthy Aussies experience a taste of what it was like to go from having it all, to nothing whatsoever. The three-part series began on Tuesday, and not only were the five participants shocked by the eye-opening experience, but it also gave audiences an idea of what it's like for the more than 100,000 Australians who are homeless.

#FilthyRichHomeless is exactly the confronting & potentially transformative storytelling a public broadcaster should do. Congrats @SBS — Mick Garnett (@mickgarnett) June 27, 2017

Five volunteers trade their wealthy lifestyles for 10 days of living on the streets of Melbourne, in an experiment lead by Indira Naidoo and Dr Catherine Robinson, a social researcher and national advocate on homelessness.

Food, safety and warmth. Three things we take so heavily for granted #FilthyRichHomeless — KestralRose (@KestralRose) June 27, 2017

After seven years of volunteering on outreach for the homeless &. disadvantaged I must say this series is good for Australian awareness @SBS — Vacen Taylor (@VacenTaylor) June 27, 2017

Participating in the series are Jellaine Dee, self-made founder of a cosmetics empire, Kayla Fenech, the daughter of Aussie boxing legend Jeff Fenech, Richard Wilkins' son and socialite Christian Wilkins, self-made millionaire Tim Guest and the man dubbed "the last publican playboy", Stu Laundy.

Had no idea that begging is illegal in Victoria. So a beggar gets a fine. Talk about kicking people when they're down. #FilthyRichHomeless — Adam Bub (@TheAdamBub) June 27, 2017

Treated as invisible by day, seeking the safety of invisibility by night #filthyrichhomeless — Darren Lewin-Hill (@NorthcoteIND) June 27, 2017

The aim of the series, to change the way everyday Aussies perceive homelessness, will push these five to their limits, facing the conditions that many less fortunate face daily.

Witness the reality of Australia's crisis accommodation for homeless people.



'Filthy Rich and Homeless' continues on SBS at 8:30 on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 June, or via SBS On Demand.

