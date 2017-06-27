Light Plane Crashes Near Mount Gambier In South Australia, Killing All On Board

There were no survivors from a light plane crash near Mount Gambier in South Australia on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed.

The plane went down in a paddock in Suttontown just before 10:30am on Wednesday, just a few kilometres south of Mount Gambier airport.

Emergency services rushed to the paddock, near the intersection of Walker and Sunnybrae roads.

The ABC reports three people were killed and a fourth was taken to hospital, but South Australia police have now confirmed that there were no survivors from the crash -- although they have not confirmed the number of deaths.

"Police can confirm that there were fatalities, and sadly, there were no survivors," South Australia police said in a statement.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but early reports indicate that the plane was smouldering when emergency crews arrived.

The SA Country Fire Service, who were called to the scene of the wreckage, said the plane was "extensively damaged".

The roads leading to the site of the wreck have been closed off.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and SA Police's Major Crash investors will be conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.

Commercial flights out of Mount Gambier Airport were significantly delayed due to fog on Wednesday morning, but authorities say it's too early to say whether the weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

It is the second fatal light plane crash in South Australia in less than a month. Three experienced Adelaide pilots -- including a Civil Aviation Safety Authority employee -- were killed when their light aircraft crashed near Renmark Airport in the South Australian Riverland on May 30.

