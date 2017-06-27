Nokia Is Releasing New, Cheap Smartphones. Here's What We Know

Forget the 3310. Nokia is releasing three new smartphones into the market, and not only are they pretty snazzy-looking, they are cheap. As far as smartphones go, anyway.

Priced between $249 and $399, the new Android phones are heading to our shores in late July 2017, and might just give the smartphone market a much-needed shake-up.

Here's what we know about the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Nokia 3

Price: $249

Features:

Comes in white silver and matte black

Laminated 5" display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Aluminum frame (made out of one piece of aluminium)

Integrated 8MP autofocus cameras (front and back)

Unlimited free cloud storage via Google Photos

Storage: 16 GB internal user memory

Delivers Android™ in its pure form, including the latest features such as Doze, which is designed to prolong battery life

Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.

Nokia 5

Price: $329

Features:

Available in matte black and silver

Laminated 5.2" IPS HD display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla ® Glass

Engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium with 3D curved finish

Storage: 16 GB internal user memory

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform (boasting excellent battery life)

Integrated 13MP Phase Detection Auto Focus camera with dual tone flash

Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze

Has biometric fingerprint authentication

Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.

Nokia 6

Price: $399

Features:

Available in matte black and silver

Has a bright, hybrid in-cell 5.5" screen with full HD resolution viewed through sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Aluminium unibody

Storage: 32 GB internal user memory

Boasts a smart audio amplifier with dual speakers, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerful entertainment experience

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics process

Integrated phase detection auto focus 16MP camera with dual tone flash

Also has an 8MP autofocus front facing camera

Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze

Has biometric fingerprint authentication

Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will all be available to purchase from JB Ji-Fi and Harvey Norman from late July 2017.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA