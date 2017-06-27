Nokia Is Releasing New, Cheap Smartphones. Here's What We Know

Forget the 3310. Nokia is releasing three new smartphones into the market, and not only are they pretty snazzy-looking, they are cheap. As far as smartphones go, anyway.
Priced between $249 and $399, the new Android phones are heading to our shores in late July 2017, and might just give the smartphone market a much-needed shake-up.
Here's what we know about the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.
Nokia 3
Price: $249
Features:
- Comes in white silver and matte black
- Laminated 5" display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass
- Aluminum frame (made out of one piece of aluminium)
- Integrated 8MP autofocus cameras (front and back)
- Unlimited free cloud storage via Google Photos
- Storage: 16 GB internal user memory
- Delivers Android™ in its pure form, including the latest features such as Doze, which is designed to prolong battery life
- Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.
Nokia 5
Price: $329
Features:
- Available in matte black and silver
- Laminated 5.2" IPS HD display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla ® Glass
- Engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium with 3D curved finish
- Storage: 16 GB internal user memory
- Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform (boasting excellent battery life)
- Integrated 13MP Phase Detection Auto Focus camera with dual tone flash
- Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze
- Has biometric fingerprint authentication
- Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.
Nokia 6
Price: $399
Features:
- Available in matte black and silver
- Has a bright, hybrid in-cell 5.5" screen with full HD resolution viewed through sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass
- Aluminium unibody
- Storage: 32 GB internal user memory
- Boasts a smart audio amplifier with dual speakers, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerful entertainment experience
- Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics process
- Integrated phase detection auto focus 16MP camera with dual tone flash
- Also has an 8MP autofocus front facing camera
- Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze
- Has biometric fingerprint authentication
- Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant
The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will all be available to purchase from JB Ji-Fi and Harvey Norman from late July 2017.
