All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • INNOVATION

    Nokia Is Releasing New, Cheap Smartphones. Here's What We Know

    They start at $249.

    28/06/2017 12:54 PM AEST | Updated 28/06/2017 12:55 PM AEST

    Forget the 3310. Nokia is releasing three new smartphones into the market, and not only are they pretty snazzy-looking, they are cheap. As far as smartphones go, anyway.

    Priced between $249 and $399, the new Android phones are heading to our shores in late July 2017, and might just give the smartphone market a much-needed shake-up.

    Here's what we know about the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

    Nokia 3

    Price: $249

    Features:

    • Comes in white silver and matte black
    • Laminated 5" display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass
    • Aluminum frame (made out of one piece of aluminium)
    • Integrated 8MP autofocus cameras (front and back)
    • Unlimited free cloud storage via Google Photos
    • Storage: 16 GB internal user memory
    • Delivers Android™ in its pure form, including the latest features such as Doze, which is designed to prolong battery life
    • Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.

    Nokia 5

    Price: $329

    Features:

    • Available in matte black and silver
    • Laminated 5.2" IPS HD display with sculpted Corning® Gorilla ® Glass
    • Engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium with 3D curved finish
    • Storage: 16 GB internal user memory
    • Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform (boasting excellent battery life)
    • Integrated 13MP Phase Detection Auto Focus camera with dual tone flash
    • Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze
    • Has biometric fingerprint authentication
    • Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant.

    Nokia 6

    Price: $399

    Features:

    • Available in matte black and silver
    • Has a bright, hybrid in-cell 5.5" screen with full HD resolution viewed through sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass
    • Aluminium unibody
    • Storage: 32 GB internal user memory
    • Boasts a smart audio amplifier with dual speakers, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerful entertainment experience
    • Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 505 graphics process
    • Integrated phase detection auto focus 16MP camera with dual tone flash
    • Also has an 8MP autofocus front facing camera
    • Uses the latest Android 7.1.1, including new features such as Doze
    • Has biometric fingerprint authentication
    • Includes Google's most recent innovation, the Google Assistant

    The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will all be available to purchase from JB Ji-Fi and Harvey Norman from late July 2017.

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:Innovationsmartphonestech

    More On This Topic