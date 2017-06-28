Aussie Cricket Captain Steve Smith Announces Engagement, And What A Rock!

This was Smith and Willis two years ago, preparing for a big night out at the Allan Border medal.

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has announced his engagement to his partner Dani Willis.

Today I got down on one knee and dani_willis said YES 🍾💍#engaged @ Top Of The Rock NYC https://t.co/lKwx0grRoY — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) 28 de junho de 2017

Smith, 28, is currently ranked the world's best Test batsman by a considerable margin. He was on holiday in New York after the Champions Trophy tournament in England, and popped the question atop the Rockerfeller Center.

Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES 🍾💍#engaged A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

So you might say he gave his future wife a lovely rock on top of the Rock. You might also say that he is now set to play out the longest and most meaningful partnership of his life.

Willis, 26, is a law student whom Smith met at a bar during the first season of the Big Bash T20 league in 2011/12.

"She's always there for me when I'm around. She always gives me good advice, and tells me the truth. It's nice that you have some honest feedback to come home to all the time. She's been terrific for me over the last few years," he told Fairfax Media in 2014.

Isn't love beautiful? We adore this photo.

Smith is about to head home into the maelstrom of a pay dispute between the Australian Cricketers' Association and Cricket Australia.

