LIFESTYLE

Australians Are Less Religious Than Ever

The results of the 2016 national Census today reveal we’re a religiously diverse nation, with Christianity remaining the most common religion (52 per cent of the population). Islam (2.6 per cent) and Buddhism (2.4 per cent) were the next most common religions reported. Nearly a third of Australians (30 per cent) reported in the Census that they had no religion in 2016. Sikhism and Hinduism are the fastest growing religions.