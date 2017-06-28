French Toast With A Twist

One of the most versatile snacks out there, French toast works for breakfast, a mid-morning snack, lunch --- or heck, even dessert if you're feeling so inclined.

This easy French toast recipe is quick, delicious and uses pumpkin bread instead of your usual, white, wholemeal or grainy options. Enjoy...

Ingredients

(Serves Two)

3 slices of Pumpkin Bread

2 eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

a splash of vanilla

Cinnamon (ground), to serve

Cream (optional)

Honey (optional)

1/2 cup mixed berries

Method

1. Whisk

Whisk the eggs, milk, and vanilla together. Heat a non-stick or oiled skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Dip

Dip each piece of pumpkin bread in the mixture and soak for about 20 seconds.

3. Fry

Let the excess drip off, then transfer the pumpkin bread to the hot skillet and fry for a few minutes on each side (and repeat if needed) until both sides are golden brown and almost crispy (but the insides will still be soft).

4. Serve

Serve with cream, honey, cinnamon and garnish with berries. And anything else in the world -- because French toast toppings are the most fun.

To make this pumpkin bread French toast, grab a loaf of the NEW Abbott's Village Bakery ® Harvest Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds.