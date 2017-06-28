French Toast With A Twist

Whisk the eggs, milk, and vanilla together. Heat a non-stick or oiled skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Dip
Dip each piece of pumpkin bread in the mixture and soak for about 20 seconds.
3. Fry
Let the excess drip off, then transfer the pumpkin bread to the hot skillet and fry for a few minutes on each side (and repeat if needed) until both sides are golden brown and almost crispy (but the insides will still be soft).
4. Serve
Serve with cream, honey, cinnamon and garnish with berries. And anything else in the world -- because French toast toppings are the most fun.