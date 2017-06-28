PETA Offers $5000 Reward After Kangaroo Killed And Dressed Up In Melbourne

Animal advocacy agency PETA is offering a $5000 reward for information after a kangaroo was shot dead, bizarrely dressed up, and left by a roadside in Melbourne's north.

The kangaroo was found by government workers in Mernda on May 17, draped in a shawl and wearing a hat, with a bottle of ouzo under its arm, and posed in a sitting position on a chair. Investigators claimed the animal had been shot at least three times before being dressed and posed.

Dead kangaroo found dressed up on side of road in Melbourne's north-east in 'tasteless stunt' https://t.co/ko1YVHGiQ8 pic.twitter.com/l9mNh7doPe — ABC News Melbourne (@abcnewsMelb) June 27, 2017

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has posted a public reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible.

"Because animals cannot report abuse and can do little to fight back, they're often used as 'practice' victims by those who tend towards violence," PETA said in a statement.

"Research in psychology and criminology shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals often go on to commit violent acts against their fellow humans. As long as the perpetrator of this crime is at large, other animals -- including humans -- might also be in danger."

The PETA released detailed how "the world's most notorious serial killers" including Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, 'Boston Strangler' Albert DeSalvo and Ivan Milat had histories of cruelty to animals.

"Animal abusers are cowards", said PETA associate director of campaigns, Ashley Fruno.

"We're appealing to anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward so that the perpetrators can be put where they belong: in jail."

The Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning released pictures of the kangaroo on Tuesday, in an appeal for more information.

The @DELWP_Vic say whoever shot a kangaroo and dressed it up in Mernda could face jail time.



Anyone with information should contact them. — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) June 28, 2017

"It would have taken some time to stage the kangaroo in that position on the side of the road and we are certain that someone would have seen something, given the public area and traffic flow of this main road," said investigator Mike Sverns.

"This is appalling and immoral behaviour and we are urging anyone with information to come forward."

"We're seeing an ongoing trend where people are directing misconduct towards native animals, for some reason."

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

