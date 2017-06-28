This Conspiracy Theory About Robyn's Songs Is Too Good Not To Be True

Remember Robyn? The Swedish songstress has had some amazingly iconic hits like 'Call Your Girlfriend', 'Dancing on my Own' and 'Indestructible' taking over dance floors everywhere with her brand of dance electropop.

Well, thanks to a few Twitter users, there's a new way to look at some of Robyn's biggest hits. This week Sam Natale, or @PubicDefender (I know), tweeted out his conspiracy theory.

My Robyn conspiracy theory:



"Dancing on my Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" are about the same night, viewed from different perspectives. June 26, 2017

Robyn has been quoted as saying that 'Dancing on my Own' was inspired by her "love of inherently sad, gay disco anthems" and it's basically the perspective of a woman at a club watching an old flame make the moves on someone new.

The lyrics are heartbreaking, "Somebody said you got a new friend / does she love you better than I can?" or "I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her / And I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the guy you're taking home".

Meanwhile, "Call Your Girlfriend" takes a very different tone, now from the perspective of someone who's convincing someone to call their girlfriend and break some pretty rough news to them.

"Call your girlfriend / It's time you had the talk / Give your reasons / Say it's not her fault/ But you just met somebody new."

Immediately other Twitter users picked up on the theory, and started to expand on it.

So = Dancing on My Own would be about how the girl who got dumped felt, and Call Your Girlfriend about the girl the guy dumped her for? pic.twitter.com/NNExGsEnmE — vulni (@iamvulnicura) June 26, 2017

Omg & "Show Me Love" is arguably either: a. when the girlfriend and him first met, OR b. when he kicks the gf & is with the new girl #Robyn — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) June 27, 2017

Seriously though, people were absolutely blown away they hadn't thought of it before.

While Natale's tweet picked up a great deal of momentum, it isn't the first time that this theory has cropped up.

theory: 'Call Your Girlfriend' and 'Dancing On My Own' are a single story about a guy, told from the perspective of the 2 women he's dating — Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) January 21, 2016

@kateiselin There needs to be a third song where she has an amazing new partner and she sees her old bf and is like "lol nah life's great" — Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) January 21, 2016

Robyn hasn't commented on the theory yet, but either way it makes two of her iconic bops even more brilliant.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA