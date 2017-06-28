All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    This Conspiracy Theory About Robyn's Songs Is Too Good Not To Be True

    You'll want to 'Call Your Girlfriend' after reading it.

    29/06/2017 12:26 PM AEST | Updated 10 hours ago
    YouTube

    Remember Robyn? The Swedish songstress has had some amazingly iconic hits like 'Call Your Girlfriend', 'Dancing on my Own' and 'Indestructible' taking over dance floors everywhere with her brand of dance electropop.

    Well, thanks to a few Twitter users, there's a new way to look at some of Robyn's biggest hits. This week Sam Natale, or @PubicDefender (I know), tweeted out his conspiracy theory.

    Robyn has been quoted as saying that 'Dancing on my Own' was inspired by her "love of inherently sad, gay disco anthems" and it's basically the perspective of a woman at a club watching an old flame make the moves on someone new.

    The lyrics are heartbreaking, "Somebody said you got a new friend / does she love you better than I can?" or "I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her / And I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the guy you're taking home".

    Meanwhile, "Call Your Girlfriend" takes a very different tone, now from the perspective of someone who's convincing someone to call their girlfriend and break some pretty rough news to them.

    "Call your girlfriend / It's time you had the talk / Give your reasons / Say it's not her fault/ But you just met somebody new."

    Immediately other Twitter users picked up on the theory, and started to expand on it.

    Seriously though, people were absolutely blown away they hadn't thought of it before.

    While Natale's tweet picked up a great deal of momentum, it isn't the first time that this theory has cropped up.

    Robyn hasn't commented on the theory yet, but either way it makes two of her iconic bops even more brilliant.

