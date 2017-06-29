Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Twins, Reportedly Via A Surrogate Mother

Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has welcomed twins, reportedly via a surrogate mother.

In a statement on Facebook, the Portuguese football star and father of seven-year-old Cristiano Jr, said that he was "very happy" to finally be with his children for the first time, following Portugal's exit from the Confederations Cup.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PD

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

"I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

This was followed soon after with a picture of Ronaldo, 32, and the adorable twins who have reportedly been named Mateo and Eva.

The rumour mill has also gone into overdrive over reports that Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is currently five months pregnant, meaning that the clan could be getting even bigger.

