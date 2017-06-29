All Sections
    • STYLE

    Hollywood's Best Silver Foxes And Foxettes Prove That Grey Is Groovier

    The older the better.

    29/06/2017 2:40 PM AEST | Updated 7 hours ago

    There's been a bit of discussion surrounding Steve Carell recently. People aren't just observing that he has made the switch to grey hair, but also that he looks damn good while sporting his new look.

    In light of this, why not check out the best silver-haired foxes and foxettes that Hollywood has to offer? While they may be mighty grey, they are still mighty fine.

    THE FOXES

    George Clooney

    A classic, albeit obvious choice to get us started. The actor recently became a father to twins Ella and Alexander, but has been sporting the grey look for years.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The silver beard also works well.

    Anderson Cooper

    Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    Check that gaze.

    John Slattery

    Walter McBride via Getty Images
    Black glasses and grey hair seem to be a winning combo for the Mad Men actor.

    Jon Stewart

    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Dominating the television and silver-fox games, simultaneously.

    Anthony Bourdain

    PA Archive/PA Images
    It's hard to believe he is 61. He's still got it.

    Sean Connery

    David Cheskin/PA ARCHIVE IMAGES
    Whether he's Bond or King Arthur, he's got the look.

    THE FOXETTES

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    So foxy.

    Helen Mirren

    AFP/Getty Images
    Glamorous in grey.

    Meryl Streep

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Silver and sophisticated for Meryl Streep.

    Judi Dench

    Getty Images
    She truly is one of Hollywood's best-known silver foxettes.

    Glenn Close

    WireImage
    She's ditched the half black, half white do from her days as Curella de Vil for a classic silver style.

    Diane Keaton

    Randy Holmes via Getty Images
    She ditched her coloured locks in 2014 and has rocked the grey hair ever since.

    More On This Topic