There's nothing like whipping up a delicious homemade treat to enjoy for afternoon tea (or dinner, let's be real). But if you have no self-control, then a whole tray of caramel slice, brownies or cheesecake is dangerous. Seriously dangerous.

One slice becomes two, then three, and half an hour later you go back for a fourth.

For gluttons like us, one helpful strategy is to make mini desserts. Because of their size, mini desserts help us to visualise correct portions. Think about it: it's much easier to stay in control when you're not using a knife to cut 100 slithers of a huge cake.

Enter these super easy, delicious mini baked cheesecakes, which are creamy and sweet with a crumbly base.

Don't worry if you don't have tiny cheesecake moulds -- you can make these little guys using mason jar lids. Simply press the biscuit base into the lid bottom, fill with the creamy cheese mixture, bake until golden and top with fruit. Enjoy one or two, and freeze the rest for later.

Check out the video above and follow the full Delish recipe here.

