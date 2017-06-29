Do you love mess? Do you love drama? Well strap yourself in.

So in case you missed it, on Thursday Kylie and Kendall Jenner released a new line of what they called "vintage t-shirts" (which is kind of an oxymoron, right?). The shirts were simple, with the iconography of famous musicians overlaid with images of Kylie and Kendall. So rather than buying a plain ol' Metallica t-shirt, you could buy one with Kylie Jenner's face covering the band's logo. For fashion.

Alongside Metallica, the girls' faces covered icons like Ozzy Osbourne, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. The shirts were priced at $125.

Obviously people were pretty peeved at the entire idea of the Kardashian/Jenner family covering up musical icons with shots of their Instagrams and their initials.

I am #DEAD tht Kendall + Kylie put their family's initials on a Tupac shirt and are selling it for $125 pic.twitter.com/Wv3oGupGQO — alliehustle (@alliehustle_) June 28, 2017

If I see you wearing a Kendall+Kylie shirt with their faces on top of Biggie and Tupac... just know that I'm legally obligated to punch you. — Sidra (@ByeGuys17) June 29, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are disrespectful af for putting their faces & initials over pictures of biggie & tupac! did Kanye okay this?! pic.twitter.com/L3RwFrDSj9 — Silvia (@_BraveHeart) June 29, 2017

Not only that, but both Sharon Osbourne and Voletta Wallace, Biggie Smalls' mother, came out and criticised the move. Wallace claimed that neither she nor Biggie's estate were contacted for approvals for the shirt, while Osbourne told the Jenners to "stick to lip gloss".

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know...lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

Since this all erupted, the shirts have been removed from the Jenners' website, as well as any mentions from their social media accounts. Kylie and Kendall both issued an apology via a celebrity's favourite friend when in need: a screenshot of the iPhone's notes app.

Yikes. I bet Kendall's really craving a Pepsi right now.

