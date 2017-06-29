All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have Pissed A Lot Of People Off With Their "Vintage T-Shirts"

    The shirt really hit the fan.

    30/06/2017 11:47 AM AEST | Updated 10 hours ago

    Do you love mess? Do you love drama? Well strap yourself in.

    So in case you missed it, on Thursday Kylie and Kendall Jenner released a new line of what they called "vintage t-shirts" (which is kind of an oxymoron, right?). The shirts were simple, with the iconography of famous musicians overlaid with images of Kylie and Kendall. So rather than buying a plain ol' Metallica t-shirt, you could buy one with Kylie Jenner's face covering the band's logo. For fashion.

    Alongside Metallica, the girls' faces covered icons like Ozzy Osbourne, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Led Zeppelin and The Doors. The shirts were priced at $125.

    Obviously people were pretty peeved at the entire idea of the Kardashian/Jenner family covering up musical icons with shots of their Instagrams and their initials.

    Not only that, but both Sharon Osbourne and Voletta Wallace, Biggie Smalls' mother, came out and criticised the move. Wallace claimed that neither she nor Biggie's estate were contacted for approvals for the shirt, while Osbourne told the Jenners to "stick to lip gloss".

    Since this all erupted, the shirts have been removed from the Jenners' website, as well as any mentions from their social media accounts. Kylie and Kendall both issued an apology via a celebrity's favourite friend when in need: a screenshot of the iPhone's notes app.

    Yikes. I bet Kendall's really craving a Pepsi right now.

