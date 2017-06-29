Netflix Announced 'Sense8' Will Come Back For A 2-Hour Finale Special

Netflix recently announced it was going to re-think how it cancels shows which, in other words, meant it was going to start axing shows that perhaps weren't performing to its standards.

The recent show 'Girlboss' only got one season before it was announced it wasn't coming back for another, after receiving lukewarm reviews from both audiences and critics. The streaming giant also announced the cancellation of Baz Luhrmann's 'The Getdown', 'Marco Polo' and 'Bloodline' starring Ben Mendelsohn.

While the cancellation of 'Girlboss' was met with a resounding shrug, it was the announcement that after its second season (and a Christmas special) Netflix was cancelling its show 'Sense8'. Fans were absolutely outraged, and began petitioning the streaming service to change its mind.

On Thursday, it was announced via social media that the series would return, for a 2-hour finale episode. A letter posted by the series co-creator Lana Wachowski thanked the fans for their passion, as well as confirming to fans that they'd no longer be left in a cliffhanger purgatory.

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

"The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist ofd Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting. In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line. But here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true. Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought 'Sense8' back to life. (I could kiss every single one of you!)"

Needless to say, fans of the cult hit were absolutely ecstatic.

Thank you!!! Thank you!!! Thank you!!! You have a life long customer with me @Netflix — Gaby Prz (@GabyPrz8) June 29, 2017

Thank you @netflix I know I've been harassing your social media for weeks, but I really appreciate this from the bottom of my heart ❤ — Jace|Christopher (@johnchrishayes) June 29, 2017

Hell yeah you did pic.twitter.com/n669hXKfjT — Netflix US (@netflix) June 29, 2017

