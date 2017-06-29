Niall Horan Arrives Down Under, Celebrates With The Cutest Handwritten Note

Ex-One Directioner Niall Horan has arrived down under and did so by sharing an adorable handwritten note about his plans here.

A message from @NiallOfficial to all his Australian fans ❤️🇦🇺❤️lets show him how excited we are to have him here guys ✔️#nialldownunder pic.twitter.com/ATiO0F0sIc

The note reads:

As you may know, I'm coming to Sydney next week. You all know how much I love your country so I'm not going to bang on about it any more (til' I get there).

While I'm down there with you I'll be chatting and performing on a few things. On Thursday June 29th I'm going to be on 'The Project' having a chat with those guys, so that should be a good laugh. On the following morning I'll be on 'The Today Show' performing.

And finally I'll be performing on the finale of 'The Voice' on July 2 so make sure you tune in. My good friend Katy Perry is also performing.

Anyway, can't wait to get down and see more of Oz, see ya soon.

Nialler xx