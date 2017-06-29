Niall Horan Arrives Down Under, Celebrates With The Cutest Handwritten Note

Ex-One Directioner Niall Horan has arrived down under and did so by sharing an adorable handwritten note about his plans here.
A message from @NiallOfficial to all his Australian fans ❤️🇦🇺❤️lets show him how excited we are to have him here guys ✔️#nialldownunder pic.twitter.com/ATiO0F0sIc— Universal Music Aus (@umusicAU) June 27, 2017
The note reads:
As you may know, I'm coming to Sydney next week. You all know how much I love your country so I'm not going to bang on about it any more (til' I get there).
While I'm down there with you I'll be chatting and performing on a few things. On Thursday June 29th I'm going to be on 'The Project' having a chat with those guys, so that should be a good laugh. On the following morning I'll be on 'The Today Show' performing.
And finally I'll be performing on the finale of 'The Voice' on July 2 so make sure you tune in. My good friend Katy Perry is also performing.
Anyway, can't wait to get down and see more of Oz, see ya soon.
Nialler xx
Fans of the 'Slow Hands' crooner were incredibly keen for his arrival, with some even asking for the handwritten note itself.
Niall Horan has landed in sydney, I repeat Niall Horan is in sydney !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2RfHUi4EAw— juliet saunders (@julietsaundersx) June 28, 2017
give ya $100 for the letter #onedmemrobilia— marlena Katene (@aacjournalist) June 27, 2017
Referring to his performance on 'The Voice', Horan referred to his "good friend" Katy Perry who this week told Nova FM that he won't stop hitting on her!
"I see him around all the time... he's always trying to like get my number, to maybe like flirt with me but I'm like, 'I can babysit you!' I'm like your mum."
The two will be appearing on the finale of this season of 'The Voice Australia', hopefully, for Katy's sake, he keeps his 'Slow Hands' to himself.
Horan arrived in Sydney on Wednesday, tweeting that he was excited to catch up on sleep before heading to the telly.
24 hours later we got here ! I'm going into hiding for the day to rest up . See ya tomorrow on the telly . Can't wait . Good to be back— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 27, 2017
