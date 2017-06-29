Tinder Gold Lets You See Who Has Liked You Before You Swipe

Finally, something to take the guess work out of online dating -- well sort of.

Dating app Tinder announced on Wednesday that a new feature will be trialled in a number of countries including Canada, Argentina, Mexico and right here in Australia. The new feature gives Tinder Plus users access to a 'Likes Feature' which is a grid-like tool that shows who has liked you before you swipe.

Tinder describes this as "your personal Swipe Right concierge -- available 24/7 -- bringing all of your pending matches to you." So, it really is very easy to make every swipe count.

Game changer.

Users who pay for the app's services can currently access features including Tinder Passport and Rewind, which let you search for people in different locations and view a profile again after swiping left, respectively. There are also unlimited likes and Super-likes tools, as well as the Boost feature, which helps give paid users 10 times more profile views.

There has been no confirmation from Tinder regarding any price changes with the introduction of the new feature. The Tinder Gold trial will begin in the coming days.

