Katy Perry Wants To Eat As Many Meat Pies As She Can, Also Announced Aus Tour

Katy Perry is in Australia at the moment on her never-ending tour to promote her latest album 'Witness'. While here, she has decided that her personal goal is to smash as many meat pies as she humanly can and all we can say is godspeed.

.@katyperry gna try eat every single meat pie in Australia #WitnessTheTour pic.twitter.com/ahRiVsQxzb — MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) June 30, 2017

Just call her Crusty, which is what she'll be after she attempts to try as many pies as possible, trust us we've given it a fair shake of the sauce bottle ourselves. Not only that, but former 'X Factor' judge Iggy Azalea tried to warn Perry of the potential pastry crisis that might follow.

girl NO! dont do it, that same goal is how i gained 20 pounds filming the x factor out there. BEWARE!!!! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2017

Perry's been pretty pie-curious throughout her whole Witness tour. In the lead-up to the release of the album's second single 'Bon Appétit', Perry asked her Twitter followers to bake her cherry pies.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 pic.twitter.com/Q35yejMt4Q — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 24, 2017

Between all the pie chat, Perry also managed to announce her Aussie tour dates for next year. The dates are as follows:

July 25, 2018

Perth Arena, Perth WA

July 30, 2018

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

August 2, 2018

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

August 3, 2018

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic

August 8, 2018

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

August 13, 2018

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

August 14, 2018

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tickets will go on sale on July 19 via Ticketek so keep your pies... we mean eyes peeled for when they do! Or you can check out more info on her official website.

