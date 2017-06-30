All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Katy Perry Wants To Eat As Many Meat Pies As She Can, Also Announced Aus Tour

    More like Katy Pie-rry, haha nailed it.

    30/06/2017 3:01 PM AEST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

    Katy Perry is in Australia at the moment on her never-ending tour to promote her latest album 'Witness'. While here, she has decided that her personal goal is to smash as many meat pies as she humanly can and all we can say is godspeed.

    Just call her Crusty, which is what she'll be after she attempts to try as many pies as possible, trust us we've given it a fair shake of the sauce bottle ourselves. Not only that, but former 'X Factor' judge Iggy Azalea tried to warn Perry of the potential pastry crisis that might follow.

    Perry's been pretty pie-curious throughout her whole Witness tour. In the lead-up to the release of the album's second single 'Bon Appétit', Perry asked her Twitter followers to bake her cherry pies.

    Between all the pie chat, Perry also managed to announce her Aussie tour dates for next year. The dates are as follows:

    July 25, 2018
    Perth Arena, Perth WA

    July 30, 2018
    Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

    August 2, 2018
    Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

    August 3, 2018
    Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic

    August 8, 2018
    Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

    August 13, 2018
    Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

    August 14, 2018
    Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

    Tickets will go on sale on July 19 via Ticketek so keep your pies... we mean eyes peeled for when they do! Or you can check out more info on her official website.

