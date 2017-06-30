NSW Men Arrested For Drugs And Guns Offences By Joint Counter-Terrorism Team

Two men have been arrested by the NSW Joint Counter-Terrorism Police team on Friday for alleged drug supply and gun offences.

In a statement released on Friday night, NSW Police confirmed two 19-year-old men were arrested in Auburn, in Sydney's west, "in relation to the alleged ongoing supply of firearms and drugs."

Police are also currently acting on three search warrants in relation to the arrests at homes in Toongabbie and Merrylands.

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner, Dave Hudson said in the statement that there is no current or pending threat to the community linked to the arrests, which came as a result of ongoing investigations as part of counter-terror Operation Rosenborg.

The two men were taken to Bankstown Police station to be interviewed and the full extent of any charges that may be laid against the two men remain unknown.

Anyone with information that may assist NSW Police in investigations are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or the National Security Hotline on 1800 123400.

