    Police Issue Plea In Desperate Search For Sydney Man Missing With His Kids

    Police are asking the public for help.

    02/07/2017 12:57 PM AEST | Updated 9 hours ago
    Supplied: NSW Police
    Neville Brown has gone missing with his children in Sydney.

    Police have fears for a man and his two children who have gone missing in Sydney.

    Neville Brown, 49, left a South Wentworthville address with his 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son at about 6.30pm on Saturday, police believe.

    Concerned for Brown and his children, police on Sunday issued a plea for the public's assistance.

    Officers "from Holroyd Local Area Command have conducted extensive searches of nearby streets and suburbs but without success," police said in a statement.

    "Investigators have visited numerous addresses overnight that Mr Brown is known to frequent, but the family have not been sighted."

    Police think the trio are travelling in a white Holden statesman with a NSW registration of CM 84 JM.

    Brown is described as caucasian, between 170cm and 180cm tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

    Authorities are urging anyone who spots the family group to contact triple-zero.

