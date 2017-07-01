Police Issue Plea In Desperate Search For Sydney Man Missing With His Kids

Police have fears for a man and his two children who have gone missing in Sydney.
Neville Brown, 49, left a South Wentworthville address with his 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son at about 6.30pm on Saturday, police believe.
Concerned for Brown and his children, police on Sunday issued a plea for the public's assistance.
Officers "from Holroyd Local Area Command have conducted extensive searches of nearby streets and suburbs but without success," police said in a statement.
Concerns for Neville Brown, missing with two of his children https://t.co/vXZc0xGyTc— The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 2, 2017
"Investigators have visited numerous addresses overnight that Mr Brown is known to frequent, but the family have not been sighted."
Police think the trio are travelling in a white Holden statesman with a NSW registration of CM 84 JM.
Brown is described as caucasian, between 170cm and 180cm tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.
Authorities are urging anyone who spots the family group to contact triple-zero.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA