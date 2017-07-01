Police Issue Plea In Desperate Search For Sydney Man Missing With His Kids

Neville Brown has gone missing with his children in Sydney.

Police have fears for a man and his two children who have gone missing in Sydney.

Neville Brown, 49, left a South Wentworthville address with his 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son at about 6.30pm on Saturday, police believe.

Concerned for Brown and his children, police on Sunday issued a plea for the public's assistance.

Officers "from Holroyd Local Area Command have conducted extensive searches of nearby streets and suburbs but without success," police said in a statement.

Concerns for Neville Brown, missing with two of his children https://t.co/vXZc0xGyTc — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 2, 2017

"Investigators have visited numerous addresses overnight that Mr Brown is known to frequent, but the family have not been sighted."

Police think the trio are travelling in a white Holden statesman with a NSW registration of CM 84 JM.

Brown is described as caucasian, between 170cm and 180cm tall, with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots the family group to contact triple-zero.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA