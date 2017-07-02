15 Hilarious Tweets To Get You Hyped For 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is back, swinging into cinemas this week and since his first intro into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Captain America: Civil War'.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is set soon after the events of 'Civil War', with 15-year-old Peter Parker trying to balance his new life as a mini-avenger and having to get his homework in on time. Tom Holland returns as Spidey, and the 21-year-old is exceptional in the role. Holland brings the wit, innocence and charm to Parker's Spider-Man that felt absent during Andrew Garfield's brief stint as the web slinger.

Iron Man's ongoing paternal influence in Spidey's development is explored further in 'Homecoming', with Robert Downey Jr donning his iconic suit once more for what's a bit more than an extended cameo. The film also stars Marissa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Laura Harrier, Jacob Batalon, Michael Keaton and Donald Glover.

The film is truly an excellent load of fun, but to say too much would be spoiling it, so here instead are 15 stupidly funny tweets to get you excited for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

1.

Me: Is that a web tattoo on your elbow because you like Spider-Man?

Them: Naw, I killed 5 people

Me: so you don't like Spider-Man? — Lord Goomba (@ObscureGent) June 27, 2017

2.

Suggested to my daughter that we see the new Spider-Man movie next week. She made a face and asked if we could just see Wonder Woman again. — Daniel MacEachern (@DanMacEachern) June 30, 2017

3.

I'm not saying Tom Holland is Spider-Man in real life. All I'm saying is no one's proven that he isn't. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) June 29, 2017

4.

SPOILER:

In spider-man home coming, spider-man does in fact come home. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) June 29, 2017

5.

I've been in digital media for 12 years. One thing I've learned is that nobody wants pictures of Spider-Man. Daily Bugle is more proof. — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) June 29, 2017

6.

"make sure u get the Washington Monument in there too; the kids will want to know" pic.twitter.com/bns3n9wnpG — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) May 24, 2017

7.

Soon, playing Spiderman will be like getting called to serve on jury duty. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 4, 2017

8.

MARY JANE: daddy, what's my name from?



ME: it's from the comic Spider-Man



420BLAZEIT: and mine?



ME: umm [sweating] also Spider-Man — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) April 20, 2017

9.

Wow the Spider-Man homecoming spoilers are out full force



Someone told me Spider-Man is peter Parker I'm fr*ckin livid — Bardock Obama 🐝@AX (@SavinTheBees) June 29, 2017

10.

I'll be honest: I tried to improve the very busy SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING poster, and I no longer know where the original ends and mine begins pic.twitter.com/Sazywe9gwh — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 24, 2017

11.

I know more about Spider-Man's origin than I know about how my parents met. — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) February 15, 2016

12.

I was quite flexible when I was younger. The kids at school used to call me Spider-Man because my uncle was murdered. — David Hughes (@david8hughes) April 21, 2017

13.

SPIDERMAN SPOILER: ᴏᴋ ɴᴏᴡ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ɴᴇʀᴅs sᴛᴏᴘᴘᴇᴅ ʀᴇᴀᴅɪɴɢ, ᴍʏ ᴘᴀʀᴇɴᴛs ᴀʀᴇ ᴏᴜᴛᴛᴀ ᴛᴏᴡɴ ᴀɴᴅ ɪ'ᴍ ᴛʜʀᴏᴡɪɴ ᴀ ᴘᴀʀᴛʏ. ᴍʏ ʙʀᴏᴛʜᴇʀ's ɢᴏɴɴᴀ ʙᴜʏ ᴜs ʙᴇᴇʀ pic.twitter.com/WPAZGaeNGs — YaLocalWhiteBoy (@NoHoesGeorge) June 28, 2017

14.

that son of a bitch S has weaselled it's way onto the poster for the new spider-man movie and frankly, i'm furious pic.twitter.com/6fHcPGQ1nb — Bertie Gilbert (@bertieglbrt) June 27, 2017

15.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' swings into cinemas July 6.

