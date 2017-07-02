Can-BURRR-a: Australian Capital Was Colder Than Thredbo This Weekend

Brrrr it's cold in here -- there must be some ice in Canberra's atmosphere!

This weekend Canberra woke up to its coldest morning in six years.

The country's capital shivered through a freezing minus 8.7 degrees on Saturday. During the daylight hours, temperatures reached a mere 12 degrees before plummeting into the kind of cold that froze falling water. Literally. (Check out the photos below)

So far, winter 2017 hasn't yet been able to break temperature records for Canberra -- the city reached its coldest day on record in 1971 at a bone chilling minus 10 degrees.

But this weekend's temperatures were even lower than Thredbo. Where we go skiing. In the snow.

Luckily some Canberrans don't seem too bothered by the wintery weather, sharing just what it was like to endure the cold before they snuggled back up indoors in the warmth.

Happy winter everyone!

