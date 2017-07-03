Iggy Azalea Defends Collab With Azealia Banks In Light Of Five-Year Feud

If music be the food of love, play on! At least that's what Aussie singer Iggy Azalea is thinking with her upcoming collaboration with her outspoken rapper Azealia Banks.

Here's the thing, Azalea and Banks have been in one of the most public (albeit mostly occurring via Twitter) sparring battles raging over five years. It has been traced as far back as 2012, and the tracking of this feud is difficult considering both Azalea and Banks often deleted their tweets (even though screencaps exist), and Banks has since had her old account suspended for racist and homophobic slurs against other artists. Banks has started a new account under the username @XoCheapy.

So it's difficult to track everything down. That being said, there are still millions of receipts floating around, and the most recent of which occurred in April of 2016 when Azalea gave an interview to 'Elle Canada'.

In the interview, Azalea referenced an online incident where Banks criticised her for capitalising on black culture without ever standing up for the Black Lives Matter movement. Azalea responded in 'Elle' by saying she still hated Banks, but wished she had said so without making it seem like she didn't care about the movement.

"Even though I still hate Azealia Banks, I wish I had said it in a way that didn't make people think I was oblivious to the movement. And I wish I hadn't gotten into a fight with Papa John's!"

Yeah, she also got into a spat with the Papa John's pizza chain. That's a whole different story.

After the 'Elle' interview broke, Banks went on a Twitter rant, threatening to kill Azalea for referencing her in the article.

In a spate of since deleted tweets, Banks called Azalea's music (and nose) trash, while threatening to kill her.

Fast forward to 2017, in late June Azalea posted a screenshot of a note written on her phone addressing her public beef with Banks which was then shared to Banks' Instagram, "I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you," Azalea wrote, "but that's also typical gemini [sic] reaction sh*t (I get it)."

This week, Azalea announced via her Snapchat that she and Banks were collaborating on a track for her upcoming album 'Digital Distortion'.

And has since come out defending the decision in a series of tweets defending the decision, using the collaboration to find the positive within a negative.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

It has to do with moving on. It's not for you or anyone else. It would serve you well to bite your tongue and remember that. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

'Digital Distortion' will be released later this year, and we bet the collab between these two will be most definitely lit.

