The Top-Shots And Tough-Luck On Day One Of Wimbledon

Wimbledon, the world's oldest tennis championship, kicked-off on Monday and it wasn't without a touch of drama.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the day came when fifth seed Stan Wawrinka was knocked out by Russia's Daniil Medvedev. The three-time grand slam champion, who played in the Roland Garros final against Rafael Nadal less than a month ago, lost the three set match in what was a major upset for the Swiss national.

Aussie Nick Kyrgios also saw an early exit from the tournament, retiring hurt during his match against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The women's competition also wasn't free from upset on day one. Venus Williams broke-down during a press conference following her win against Belgium's Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4. Williams became emotional when asked about the car crash in Florida on June 9, where a 78-year-old man died. The victim's family has filed a law suit against the 37-year-old tennis player, claiming his death was a result of William's negligent driving. Following the question, Williams left the media room quiet, trying to collect herself, before being escorted from the conference by an All England Club Official.

The off-court action seemed to attract just as much attention as the on-court. Kate Middleton stole the limelight when she arrived at Wimbledon sporting a new hairstyle. She watched fellow Brit Andy Murray's straight set victory against Russian national Alexander Bublik in a polka-dot dress.

There were plenty of other moments of distress and defeat, tears and triumph, spectating and speculation. Here are some of the best.

Powerful Play and Fateful Fallout

Injured and all iced-up, Wawrinka was knocked out in the first round.

Nick Kyrgios left in agonising devastation after his premature retirement from the tennis tournament.

It's Venus William's 20th appearance at Wimbledon, but tennis proved to be the least of her worries.

Dressed for success. Rafa breezed through his first round match in straight sets defeating Aussie John Millman.

Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her first round match.

Germany's Dustin Brown has got style on his side with all that hair.

Spectacular Spectators

There was plenty of off-lawn action.

Kate Middleton and the rest of England were dotty with excitement as Andy Murray plays his way into the second round.

Some true blue Australian supporters dress-up in the green and gold.

One die-hard fan sticks out the rain delay, equipped with rain poncho.

Tennis-lovers from all over the world queued outside Wimbledon before play starts.

This woman kitted her way through Victoria Azarenka's match. There's never been a better time to get a head start on making those winter woollies.

