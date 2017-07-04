Bernard Tomic Joins Australia's Body Count Of First-Round Drop-Outs

Australia's Bernard Tomic returns against Germany's Mischa Zverev during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Australia's chances of securing Wimbledon glory in the singles draws has taken a spectacular nose dive on just day two of the tournament with Bernard Tomic falling in straights to Germany's 27th seed, Mischa Zverev.

After injuring his back midway through the opening set of his first-round match, Tomic's performance was noticeably hindered as the 59th seed battled to a 6-4 6-3 6-4 defeat in just an hour.

Tomic's exit in just the first-round brings the Aussie men's body count to four in just two days, joining Andrew Whittington, John Millman and Nick Krygios, who retired on just day one due to a hip injury.

Mischa Zverev closes out Tomic in straight sets 6-4 6-3 6-4 #wimbedon pic.twitter.com/eMuLxSY1US — #7TENNIS 🎾 (@7tennis) July 4, 2017

Injury or no injury, Tomic's performance quickly drew the full brunt of social media scorn, many criticising the Queenslander for showing little energy or enthusiasm during his match. Form which stood in stark contrast to the 24-year-old's performance against the same opponent just the week before when Tomic had destroyed Zverev.

Caught the Bernard Tomic match a set in. Watched him tank his way out of #Wimbledon. Zero effort, pretty sad really. — Brian Peel (@Brian_Peel) July 4, 2017

Bernard Tomic just Sally Robbins'ing his way out of Wimbledon #LayDownBernie pic.twitter.com/ugDgPpUWIg — Jake Henson (@jwhenson_) July 4, 2017

Wish Bernard Tomic would complete his disgraceful performance and retire so my bet is at least void. Aussie nonce. — Sam Lee (@AndWasJerusalem) July 4, 2017

Bernard Tomic producing one of the all-time Bernard Tomic performances right now. Nothing short of a disgrace #Wimbledon — Andrew McCormack (@_AMcCormack) July 4, 2017

Even when B Tomic is trying, it looks like he doesn't give a shit. Or maybe he's trying not to give a shit. Or maybe he's just a shit trier? — Mark Allen (@MarkAllenSEN) July 4, 2017

Life of a tennis pro is arduous & demanding but Tomic is so far off the mark with his commitment & desire, it's time for a reality ✅#7Tennis — Archie Bañez (@ABanez_31) July 4, 2017

You couldn't get a less inspiring "professional" tennis player than Bernard Tomic #Wimbledon — Ruth (@roodles1) July 4, 2017

Australia's only hope of not being humiliated by a first-ever Wimbledon first-round men's wipeout now rests on the shoulders of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, who both play seeds in their openers on Tuesday.

