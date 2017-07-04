All Sections
    Bernard Tomic Joins Australia's Body Count Of First-Round Drop-Outs

    His first-round defeat in just an hour drew a chorus of social media criticism.

    04/07/2017 11:27 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
    Australia's Bernard Tomic returns against Germany's Mischa Zverev during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

    Australia's chances of securing Wimbledon glory in the singles draws has taken a spectacular nose dive on just day two of the tournament with Bernard Tomic falling in straights to Germany's 27th seed, Mischa Zverev.

    After injuring his back midway through the opening set of his first-round match, Tomic's performance was noticeably hindered as the 59th seed battled to a 6-4 6-3 6-4 defeat in just an hour.

    Tomic's exit in just the first-round brings the Aussie men's body count to four in just two days, joining Andrew Whittington, John Millman and Nick Krygios, who retired on just day one due to a hip injury.

    AFP/Getty Images
    Australia's Bernard Tomic reacts against Germany's Mischa Zverev during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

    AFP/Getty Images
    Germany's Mischa Zverev returns against Australia's Bernard Tomic.

    Injury or no injury, Tomic's performance quickly drew the full brunt of social media scorn, many criticising the Queenslander for showing little energy or enthusiasm during his match. Form which stood in stark contrast to the 24-year-old's performance against the same opponent just the week before when Tomic had destroyed Zverev.

    Australia's only hope of not being humiliated by a first-ever Wimbledon first-round men's wipeout now rests on the shoulders of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, who both play seeds in their openers on Tuesday.

