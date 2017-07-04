All Sections
    • NEWS

    Six-Year-Old Caboolture Girl Allegedly Abducted Found Safe And Well

    Queensland Police issued an urgent Amber Alert for Lillee.

    04/07/2017 2:41 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago

    A young girl who is believed to have been forcibly taken from a home north of Brisbane on Tuesday has been found safe and well on the Sunshine Coast.

    Queensland Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon and said in a statement that six-year-old Lillee was seen being forced into a vehicle outside of a house on Lyndfield Drive in Caboolture around 9am by a 24-year-old woman named Shannon Millikin and two unidentified men and was believed to be at significant risk.

    Police later confirmed the young child was then located by authorities around 3:20pm with Millikin on the Sunshine Coast.

    "Lilee is described as being Caucasian, 120cm tall with a proportionate build, brown eyes, brown hair and was wearing a navy blue tutu dress with white stars and a tulle skirt, and no shoes," the statement said.

    "Shannon is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with a proportionate build, black hair, blue eyes and has a butterfly tattoo on her neck."

    The car understood to have been seen has also been described as "a dark hatchback, possibly a VW Golf or Mazda, with tinted windows, alloy wheels and no registration plates."

    Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

