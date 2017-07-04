Six-Year-Old Caboolture Girl Allegedly Abducted Found Safe And Well

A young girl who is believed to have been forcibly taken from a home north of Brisbane on Tuesday has been found safe and well on the Sunshine Coast.

A six-year-old girl subject to an #AmberAlert has been located safe and well on the Sunshine Coast. Thank you for your help! pic.twitter.com/CFOfkoIO8u — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) July 4, 2017

Queensland Police issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon and said in a statement that six-year-old Lillee was seen being forced into a vehicle outside of a house on Lyndfield Drive in Caboolture around 9am by a 24-year-old woman named Shannon Millikin and two unidentified men and was believed to be at significant risk.

Police later confirmed the young child was then located by authorities around 3:20pm with Millikin on the Sunshine Coast.

"Lilee is described as being Caucasian, 120cm tall with a proportionate build, brown eyes, brown hair and was wearing a navy blue tutu dress with white stars and a tulle skirt, and no shoes," the statement said.

"Shannon is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with a proportionate build, black hair, blue eyes and has a butterfly tattoo on her neck."

The car understood to have been seen has also been described as "a dark hatchback, possibly a VW Golf or Mazda, with tinted windows, alloy wheels and no registration plates."

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA