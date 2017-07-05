Ali Fahour Banned From Aussie Rules For Life, Stands Down From AFL Position

Northern Football League (NFL) player Ali Fahour has been banned for life from playing or officiating in any Aussie Rules football matches and has stood down from his position as the AFL's Diversity Manager after striking an opposition player in a suburb game on Saturday.

At a Tribunal hearing on Wednesday night, Fahour was given a 14-week suspension for punching Whittlesea player Dale Saddington unconscious -- which means he has now accumulated more than the 16 matches-worth of suspensions needed for him to be deregistered from the game and banned from any league, including the AFL.

BREAKING:@afl diversity manager Ali Fahour suspended for 14 matches and will be deregistered after a sickening strike #TenNews pic.twitter.com/GLKKKxnATC — Joel Crean (@JoelCrean) July 5, 2017

#BREAKING Ali Fahour has stood down from his position as AFL Diversity Manager after being handed a 14-week ban. https://t.co/nksvi0t7oD — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 5, 2017

Fahour was caught on film unleashing the unprovoked attack on Saddington in a scuffle while playing for West Preston-Lakeside on Saturday and was the manager of multicultural and Indigenous partnerships and programs at the AFL prior to the Tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

At that hearing, NFL chief executive Peter McDougall said the punishment was representative of the NFL's desire to act tough on violence in the sport.

"The Northern Football League does not condone any acts of violence on or off the field," he said.

This is the moment AFL diversity manager Ali Fahour punches an opponent in a northern football league game on Saturday.



Horrendous. pic.twitter.com/LtVgj2wFLH — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) July 3, 2017

An emotional and apologetic Fahour fronted media on Monday, saying that he would plead guilty for his actions over the weekend.

"I'm deeply ashamed of my actions. There is no explanation or excuse," Fahour said.

"I'll face the tribunal on Wednesday and plead guilty and make a formal apology to the Northern Football League, Dale Saddington, the Whittlesea Football Club and my teammates. I'll fully accept the outcomes of the tribunal."

The decision comes just days after Richmond Tigers star Bachar Houli had his initial punishment for striking another AFL player of two weeks upgraded to four by the League's appeals board -- despite character references from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, TV presenter Waleed Aly and Fahour himself.

