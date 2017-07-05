America Mourns The Death Of A National Holiday As Taylor Swift Cancels 4th Of July

Every year America gathers to celebrate July 4, a day where Taylor Swift invites her squad over and has a gloriously Instagrammable party. Oh and also something about Independence.

Usually, the 4th is celebrated with a lavish party complete with gigantic inflatable slide and a ton of well coordinated, tailored social media spamming of everyone invited. In the past there's been matching onesies...

Happy 4th from us ❤️ A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT

...matching swimsuits...

🇺🇸 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

...and even a terrified Ryan Reynolds.

🇺🇸 A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Taylor's 2016 party was somewhat overwhelmingly focused on her relationship with Tom Hiddleston, during the celebrations the Loki actor was seen sporting a "I <3 TS" tank top as the pair frolicked in the ocean.

Since the Hiddleston situation cooled off, and Taylor's clashes with every single Kardashian, she's had a very low-key 2017. There are also rumours of a new beau Joe Alwyn, and many were expecting Tay to debut this newish relationship at her festival of America on the 4th.

Alas, the holiday came around... and Taylor was no where to be found.

well taylor swift didn't have an iconic party. fourth of july canceled — liz (@AstoundingSwift) July 5, 2017

taylor swift didn't throw her iconic fourth of july party the first year donald trump is in office....woke queen — giselle 🍒 (@stateofgracemp3) July 5, 2017

Anyone else concerned Taylor Swift didn't have a 4th of July party or no just me — Jackie Augustus (@JackieAugustus) July 5, 2017

The Statue of Liberty is probably crying because she literally has no iconic photos of Taylor Swift in front of fireworks to look at right now.

taylor swift 4th of July 2016 // taylor swift 4th of July 2017 pic.twitter.com/jFHvUMYsji — cami (@swiftmyheart26) July 4, 2017

Did July 4 even happen yesterday because @taylorswift13 didn't have her party — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 5, 2017

Nothing from Taylor on July 4th, that's like my own mother not telling me happy birthday on my damn birthday — Zac (@_GuySwiftie13) July 5, 2017

Good morning to everyone except Taylor Swift who didn't upload any pictures at 4th of July — ️ (@idwlfdeluxe) July 4, 2017

Here's hoping Tay doesn't decide to cancel Christmas this year too.

