    • ENTERTAINMENT

    America Mourns The Death Of A National Holiday As Taylor Swift Cancels 4th Of July

    The calendar now just has a 'Blank Space'.

    06/07/2017 12:16 PM AEST | Updated 35 minutes ago
    Every year America gathers to celebrate July 4, a day where Taylor Swift invites her squad over and has a gloriously Instagrammable party. Oh and also something about Independence.

    Usually, the 4th is celebrated with a lavish party complete with gigantic inflatable slide and a ton of well coordinated, tailored social media spamming of everyone invited. In the past there's been matching onesies...

    Happy 4th from us ❤️

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    ...matching swimsuits...

    🇺🇸

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    ...and even a terrified Ryan Reynolds.

    🇺🇸

    A post shared by Brit LaManna (@britmaack) on

    Taylor's 2016 party was somewhat overwhelmingly focused on her relationship with Tom Hiddleston, during the celebrations the Loki actor was seen sporting a "I <3 TS" tank top as the pair frolicked in the ocean.

    Since the Hiddleston situation cooled off, and Taylor's clashes with every single Kardashian, she's had a very low-key 2017. There are also rumours of a new beau Joe Alwyn, and many were expecting Tay to debut this newish relationship at her festival of America on the 4th.

    Alas, the holiday came around... and Taylor was no where to be found.

    The Statue of Liberty is probably crying because she literally has no iconic photos of Taylor Swift in front of fireworks to look at right now.

    Here's hoping Tay doesn't decide to cancel Christmas this year too.

