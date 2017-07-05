Australians Wrongfully Detained By Border Force

If revelations two Australian citizens were unlawfully sent to immigration detention in a departmental bungle seems familiar, it's because something similar has happened before.

Earlier this week it was revealed that two Australians were wrongfully sent to immigration detention -- one of them to Christmas Island -- after reportedly failing the "character test" following their release from prison. It is understood the pair are dual nationals.

It's not the first time Australians have found themselves caught up in immigration's net.

In July 2001 the then Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs removed Australian woman Vivien Solon to the Phillipines. It only became public knowledge in 2005, two years after officials realised their mistake. In July 2003 Solon's family had listed her as a missing person.

Following an inquiry Solon returned to Australia and later won $4.5 million in compensation.

German citizen and Australian permanent resident Cornelia Rau found herself in immigration detention for 10 months in 2004, after she discharged herself from Manly hospital.

Rau was suffering a mental health episode at the time, and her discovery at the Baxter Detention centre in Queensland sparked the Palmer inquiry into her unlawful detention.

In 2015 Melbourne residents turned out in force to protest after the then new Border Force agency released a statement saying it would have officers stationed around the city checking "any individual we cross paths with".

Victoria's Police commissioner was forced to cancel an operation aimed at targeting anti-social behaviour amid the outcry.

It is understood the incident happened earlier this year and at least one of the men was sent to Christmas Island.

After it identified that each of the men held dual Australian citizenship, the department made arrangements for their release.

"The circumstances surrounding their detention have been reviewed and appropriate safeguards have been implemented," the department told outlets.

Earlier this week it was revealed Australian Border Force Commissioner, Roman Quaedvlieg, is on leave amid a reports of an external investigation into allegations of inappropriate related to a personal relationship.

