Hanson's Droning Examined By Air Safety Authorities

Aviation authorities are examining a video of Pauline Hanson flying a drone in the centre of Townsville to see if any safety rules have been breached.

The Queensland One Nation senator uploaded a video of her piloting a drone from an apartment balcony on Wednesday.

THE DRONE! | Pauline Hanson takes a drone for a spin before heading off to meet @PMOnAir for Paul Murray Live in #TOWNSVILLE #auspol #qldpol pic.twitter.com/EE1WrNlmq3 — Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) July 5, 2017

Civil Aviation Safety Authority rules for flying drones state you must not fly closer than 30 metres to vehicles, boats, buildings or people.

CASA said in a statement it is aware of the video and is reviewing it to see if there are any safety issues which should be examined.

"It is too early to say if any safety rules may have been breached. The video is a timely reminder of the importance of always following the drone safety rules," the statement read.

"You must fly recreational drones more than 30 metres from people, not over crowds or groups of people, not cause a hazard to people, property or aircraft and stay under 400ft in controlled airspace. You must not fly on the approach or departure paths of airports."

In the video Hanson, who points out its her first time flying the drone, can be heard to say "as long as I keep it under 400 feet I'll be right".

"Actually it's not my drone, it's not my plane. It's James' drone, as its James' plane," she said.

Her party was subject to Australian Electoral Commission investigation into the ownership and use of a plane during the 2016 Federal Election.

"The plane, the plane. Now they'll say it's the drone, the drone."

