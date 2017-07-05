Hawthorn's Ty Vickery Arrested Over Alleged Extortion And Threats

Hawthorn Hawks Football Club player Tyrone Vickery has been arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by police into alleged extortion and threats.

Victoria Police confirmed in a statement to HuffPost Australia that two men, a 27-year-old and a 33-year-old had been arrested by Melbourne police and are currently assisting authorities with enquiries into the alleged charges.

BREAKING: Police probe Hawthorn recruit Ty Vickery over extortion, arrest former player https://t.co/hGeNO184Co July 5, 2017

Search warrants have also been executed in three different areas around Melbourne.

Hawthorn also confirmed the arrests and identified Vickery, typically known as Ty, on Wednesday afternoon in a statement but said it will not be making any further comment into the matter.

"Hawthorn Football Club is aware that Ty Vickery is assisting police in an investigation," the statement said.

"As the matter is under investigation the club will not be making further comment at this time."

No charges have been laid at this stage.

HuffPost Australia contacted the AFL in relation to the arrests however a spokesperson for the league said the game's governing body would not be commenting on the alleged charges.

The incident caps off a rough month for the Hawthorn free agent after he was dropped by the club for the second time this season after struggling with match form.

The Hawks signed Vickery as their first-round draft selection on a two-year contract in October, 2016 after departing Richmond Football Club.

