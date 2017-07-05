Life Hacks For Leftover Bread

As much as we all love toast, toasties, sandwiches, egg and soldiers -- sometimes you end up with a few slices (or more!) that don't get used when the loaf is at its freshest.

But that doesn't mean you need to waste those slightly-less-than-perfect slices. Here are two easy ways to make the most of left over pumpkin bread -- croutons and breadcrumbs that are packed with flavour, but cheap and straightforward to make.

Croutons

Ingredients

3 leftover slices from a pumpkin bread loaf (at least a day old)

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced.

1. Chop

Chop bread into 3cm pieces.

2. Mix

Place in a large bowl. Combine garlic, thyme, oregano and oil in the bowl with the bread. Toss to coat.

3. Bake

Arrange pumpkin bread mixture, in a single layer, on a tray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until browned and crisp. Cool on tray. Let cool and store or give as gifts in spare jars.

Breadcrumbs

Ingredients

3 leftover slices from a pumpkin bread loaf (at least a day old)

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Add pepper to taste

Method

1. Blend

Process bread in a food processor for 20 seconds or until coarsely ground.

2. Fry

Cook breadcrumbs and garlic in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in parsley, thyme and rosemary, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

3. Store

Let cool and store or give as gifts in spare jars.

Note: Breadcrumb mixture can be frozen for up to 1 month.

You might not have much left over, but the NEW Abbott's Village Bakery ® Harvest Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds is perfect for making these tasty croutons and breadcrumbs.