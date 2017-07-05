All Sections
    • FOOD PRESENTED BY ABBOTT'S VILLAGE BAKERY

    Life Hacks For Leftover Bread

    Two ways to make the end of the loaf count.

    06/07/2017 12:17 PM AEST
    • Jenny Haward Partner Studio Commissioning Editor, HuffPost Australia

    As much as we all love toast, toasties, sandwiches, egg and soldiers -- sometimes you end up with a few slices (or more!) that don't get used when the loaf is at its freshest.

    But that doesn't mean you need to waste those slightly-less-than-perfect slices. Here are two easy ways to make the most of left over pumpkin bread -- croutons and breadcrumbs that are packed with flavour, but cheap and straightforward to make.

    Croutons

    Ingredients

    • 3 leftover slices from a pumpkin bread loaf (at least a day old)
    • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
    • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
    • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano leaves
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil

    Method

    Preheat oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced.

    1. Chop

    Chop bread into 3cm pieces.

    2. Mix

    Place in a large bowl. Combine garlic, thyme, oregano and oil in the bowl with the bread. Toss to coat.

    3. Bake

    Arrange pumpkin bread mixture, in a single layer, on a tray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until browned and crisp. Cool on tray. Let cool and store or give as gifts in spare jars.

    Breadcrumbs

    Ingredients

    • 3 leftover slices from a pumpkin bread loaf (at least a day old)
    • 1 garlic clove, crushed
    • 3 tablespoons olive oil
    • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
    • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
    • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
    • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
    • Add pepper to taste

    Method

    1. Blend

    Process bread in a food processor for 20 seconds or until coarsely ground.

    2. Fry

    Cook breadcrumbs and garlic in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in parsley, thyme and rosemary, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

    3. Store

    Let cool and store or give as gifts in spare jars.

    Note: Breadcrumb mixture can be frozen for up to 1 month.

