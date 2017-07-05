Life Hacks For Leftover Bread

As much as we all love toast, toasties, sandwiches, egg and soldiers -- sometimes you end up with a few slices (or more!) that don't get used when the loaf is at its freshest.
But that doesn't mean you need to waste those slightly-less-than-perfect slices. Here are two easy ways to make the most of left over pumpkin bread -- croutons and breadcrumbs that are packed with flavour, but cheap and straightforward to make.
Process bread in a food processor for 20 seconds or until coarsely ground.
2. Fry
Cook breadcrumbs and garlic in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in parsley, thyme and rosemary, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.
3. Store
Let cool and store or give as gifts in spare jars.
Note: Breadcrumb mixture can be frozen for up to 1 month.