The Matildas Will Play Brazil In Australia In September

After the Socceroos had their chance against Brazil, it's been announced that Australia's Matildas will also get to show what they're made of -- they're taking on the South American giant in a two-match series in New South Wales in September.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced on Wednesday that the Australian women's soccer team will face Brazil at Pepper Stadium in Penrith on September 16 and then at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on September 19.

We're hosting Brazil at @PepperStadium and @MJStadium in September. Tickets go on sale at 1pm AEST. pic.twitter.com/rMWiaxojdZ — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 5, 2017

FFA's Head of Women's Football, Emma Highwood said in a statement the matches will pit two of the highest-ranked International women's soccer teams against each other in an effort to raise the profile of the female game in Australia.

"To have a national team of the calibre of Brazil agree to these two matches is a fantastic coup and we thank the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF) for agreeing to play these matches," she said.

"Female football is the fastest growing area of our game and we recently announced our intention to bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. So this is a great opportunity for Australians to show their support for the Westfield Matildas in their own backyard and see top flight women's football live."

So what makes this so important?

Overcoming Brazilian opposition in anything relating to International soccer is never an easy feat.

With the Matildas currently ranked seventh in the world, one spot ahead of Brazil, the two matches to be played on home turf are going to bring some of the best performances the women's game has to offer right into our very own backyard.

And for anyone who thinks Australia might not have what it takes to win -- it might be worth winding your memory back to the Round of 16 at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada where the Matildas took on Brazil. (Hint: They won).

BREAKING | Australia to bid for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. https://t.co/uXI1SjlTfD pic.twitter.com/u1u7svj5cq — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 13, 2017

On top of of that, the Federal government announced in June it's planning to fund a bid for Australia to host the the Women's World Cup in 2023.

At that announcement, the Turnbull government referred to the success of Australia hosting the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Asian Cup in 2015 as a marker of why the chance of having the 24-nation, 52-match, 30-day tournament down-under could great.

If successful, the bid would also mean the Matildas get automatically qualified.

In other words -- What's the best way to show International soccer's governing body and local fans that Australia is serious about the game? Invite one of the best footballing nations to a game on your home turf and show them what you've got.

Keep your eyes peeled for scenes like this. They're coming to Australia in September.

And if all of that wasn't enough to convince you that this game will be big -- Brazil are likely to travel to NSW for the matches along with five-time women's player of the year Marta Vieira da Silva. Think in the realm of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, and that is the repertoire of Marta in Women's soccer.

Considering the matches will come just a month after Brazil and Australia play each other in the inaugural 'Tournament of Nations' to be held in the United States, the Matildas could be in for a challenge, but it will surely be one that's worth it.

