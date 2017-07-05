This Good Little Doggo Wants To Help But Doesn't Know Where To Start

Ever had that feeling where you desperately want to help, but just can't? You might even feel like you are actually making a difference by getting involved in the situation, completely oblivious to the fact that what you are doing is neither productive nor necessary.

Well, this little doggo is all of us in that very moment. While out on a bike ride, he seems determined to help the owner in her transport endeavours. Peddling along vigorously with his little paws in midair, he is super focused on helping to move the bike in any way he can.

That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/80JzQKrdkH — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 4, 2017

He's trying to help, but has no clue what he is doing. Regardless, we can only admire him for his dedication to the bike-riding cause, and for the fact that he is just so incredibly cute.