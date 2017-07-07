Blue Ivy's Freestyle Rap Debut Is Here And We Are Not Worthy

Well it was bound to happen, Blue Ivy has debuted her first freestyle rap on one of the bonus tracks of her dad Jay-Z's new album '4:44' and the internet is mid-meltdown.

Blue appears on the track 'Blue's Freestyle/We Family' which is apparently a bonus for anyone who bought a physical copy of Jay-Z's 13th studio album released last week.

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb — timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

The lyrics include "I never hear that, I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life" and end with Blue repeating "Boom Shakalaka / Boom Shakalaka / Everything in shaka, everything in flaka".

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "everything is shaka, everything is flacka"



Me: pic.twitter.com/SfNI9izxMi — Lai (@beyswho) July 7, 2017

Jay-Z's album has been making headlines since '4:44' dropped, going platinum faster than any other album this year, addressing the rumours of infidelity Beyoncé raised in her last album 'Lemonade', discussing Kanye West, and even allowing his mother the opportunity to come out of the closet.

It's a hugely personal album, so it's no wonder Blue, who has featured on several tracks on both 'Lemonade' and Beyoncé self-titled album before that, would make a special appearance.

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

The Carter Empire just continues to deliver the goods.

Taylor Swift gonna be like, "my favorite freestyle rapper is Blue Ivy" at every party this summer — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 7, 2017

When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1 — Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017

