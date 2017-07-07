All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Blue Ivy's Freestyle Rap Debut Is Here And We Are Not Worthy

    The five-year-old features on one of Jay-Z's bonus tracks on '4:44' and people are shook.

    07/07/2017 9:05 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Well it was bound to happen, Blue Ivy has debuted her first freestyle rap on one of the bonus tracks of her dad Jay-Z's new album '4:44' and the internet is mid-meltdown.

    Blue appears on the track 'Blue's Freestyle/We Family' which is apparently a bonus for anyone who bought a physical copy of Jay-Z's 13th studio album released last week.

    The lyrics include "I never hear that, I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life" and end with Blue repeating "Boom Shakalaka / Boom Shakalaka / Everything in shaka, everything in flaka".

    Jay-Z's album has been making headlines since '4:44' dropped, going platinum faster than any other album this year, addressing the rumours of infidelity Beyoncé raised in her last album 'Lemonade', discussing Kanye West, and even allowing his mother the opportunity to come out of the closet.

    It's a hugely personal album, so it's no wonder Blue, who has featured on several tracks on both 'Lemonade' and Beyoncé self-titled album before that, would make a special appearance.

    The Carter Empire just continues to deliver the goods.

