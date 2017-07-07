Former AFL Executive Ali Fahour Charged With Assault

Former AFL staffer and local club player Ali Fahour has been formally charged by police for allegedly striking an opposition player in a suburban Aussie Rules game on Saturday.

In a statement provided to HuffPost Australia, Victoria Police confirmed Fahour, 35, has been charged with "intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault" against a Whittlesea opponent, who was left unconscious by the attack, in a Northern Football League (NFL) match.

BREAKING: Former AFL diversity manager Ali Fahour has been charged by police.https://t.co/N1hGvfZkX5 pic.twitter.com/RwgADAU6IQ — FOX FOOTY LIVE (@FOXFootyLive) July 7, 2017

Following the incident, Fahour was banned for life from playing or officiating in any Aussie Rules football matches and stood down from his position as the AFL's Diversity Manager at a Tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

At that hearing, he was given a 14-week suspension for the alleged assault, which was caught on camera -- meaning he has now accumulated more than the 16 matches-worth of suspensions needed for him to be deregistered from the game and banned from any league, including the AFL.

The former manager of multicultural and Indigenous partnerships and programs at the AFL fronted media on Monday following the event to issue an emotional apology and said he fully accepted the consequences of his actions and seek professional help for his behaviour.

The offences carry a potential jail term and Fahour is expected to appear at the Heidelberg Magistrates Court on 11 October 2017.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA