Hamburg Rocked By Violent Protests As World Leaders Meet For G20

Anti-capitalist protests in Germany have turned violent as thousands of hard-line activists ramp up their efforts to disrupt the G20 summit.

Shocking images have emerged from Hamburg where far-left protesters have clashed with police across the city as the G20 got underway.

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, from the 20 most powerful nations on earth are in the progressive German city to discuss global trade and security amid protests that escalated overnight.

Activists, who have planned days of demonstrations to protest the G20 summit, clashed with police Thursday afternoon and into the night, local time.

Some of the fiercest clashes were at the anti-capitalist 'Welcome to Hell' march where police reportedly used water cannons and tear gas to subdue protesters who threw bottles and smoke bombs.

Supermarkets have also been raided and the barricades set up to block activists have been set on fire, German media reports.

The protesters are said to be using molotov cocktails to cause the havoc in Germany's second-largest city. Around 15,000 police have been deployed to get the situation under control and 70 arrests have been made.

The clashes were so intense that U.S. first lady Melania Trump was unable to leave her Hamburg hotel and attend events with other G20 spouses, according to reports.

First lady Melania Trump unable to attend G20 spouse events due to protests https://t.co/78Bj7cws9X pic.twitter.com/9qJ8h4pdg6 — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2017

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, in Hamburg for the two-day summit, was put in lockdown when his hotel came under threat by "anarchists" attempting to storm the premises.

Observing security lockdown at G20 in Hamburg with @jokowi. Good opportunity to have an extended meeting between two close friends pic.twitter.com/aW2G2SJX7r — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 7, 2017

Protesters outside the Park Hyatt, where Turnbull and Russian President Vladimir Putin are staying, reportedly made an attempt to enter the hotel soon after the summit commenced.

Armed police were called on to guard the entry after the protesters "rushed towards the entrance" of the five-star hotel.

