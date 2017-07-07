Sydney Party Brawl: Teen Critical After Being 'Stomped' On By Gatecrashers

A teenage boy has been critically injured during a party brawl in Sydney.

A 16-year-old boy is in intensive care after being stomped on the head by gatecrashers at an out-of-control party in Sydney.

Police said between six and eight uninvited men entered a teen's birthday party at Matraville, in the city's east, on Saturday night and refused to leave.

A fight subsequently broke out and the men punched and assaulted the victim, a guest at the party, then left the premises, police said in a statement.

The bashed teen remains in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

"A 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old man who was working as a private security guard at the event were also assaulted," police added.

Inspector Aaron Wundelrich said officers have an idea about at least one of the intruder's identity.

"The description we've got is of a middle eastern male in his early 20s, 175 centimeters tall," he told reporters on Saturday morning.

Wunderlich said the victim was stomped on the head and neck before the intruders fled.

