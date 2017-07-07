7 Easy Chocolate Recipes To Make Right Now

Not that we ever need an excuse to eat chocolate, but today is World Chocolate Day and we'll be damned if that doesn't mean we can inhale all the chocolate we want.

To celebrate chocolate in all its forms, here are seven decadent, rich chocolate recipes -- from chocolate hazelnut cake and chocolate lover's cupcakes, to fluffy chocolate doughnuts and salted dark chocolate truffle cookies.

1. Salted dark chocolate truffle cookies

From How Sweet Eats.

Salt and chocolate go together like movies and popcorn, and these rich truffle cookies with dark chocolate, dark cocoa powder and chocolate sprinkles are just splendid.

Here's the recipe.

2. One-bowl vegan chocolate hazelnut cake

From Minimalist Baker.

This dessert is like chocolate hazelnut spread in cake form. It's fudgy, chocolatey, hazelnutty and completely vegan and gluten free. Plus, you only need one bowl to make it.

Get the recipe.

3. Dark chocolate brownies

From Foodie Crush.

It's not a chocolate dessert feast without dense, rich brownies, and this recipe ticks all the boxes. Serve with dusted icing sugar or an extra drizzle of melted chocolate.

Here's the recipe.

4. 30-minute chocolate doughnuts

From Minimalist Baker.

You don't need a deep-fryer to make doughnuts -- just a doughnut pan. These 30-minute baked chocolate doughnuts are fluffy, simple to make and undetectably vegan and gluten free.

Get the recipe.

5. Chocolate bowls with strawberries and coconut whipped cream

From A Saucy Kitchen.

Don't feel like baking? Try this crafty chocolate bowl recipe. All you need to do is dip balloons in melted chocolate, let the edible bowls set and fill them with any goodies you like.

Here's the recipe.

6. German chocolate banana bread

From Foodie Crush.

If there's one way to make banana bread better, it's by giving it a nutty chocolate chunk upgrade. This dessert is loaded with ripe bananas, pecans, coconut flakes and dark chocolate chunks. It's all happening.

Get the recipe.

7. Chocolate lover's cupcakes

From How Sweet Eats.

If you're really a chocolate fanatic, these cupcakes are made for you. They're light, fluffy, rich and studded with chocolate chips, and are topped with a creamy chocolate cream cheese frosting. Chocolate coma will ensue.

Here's the recipe.

