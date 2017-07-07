Watermelon Dresses Are Now A Thing And The Internet Is Loving It

Watermelon is one of the great enjoyments in life -- it looks good, it tastes good and it's perfect for some quick refreshment.

But now, there are people around the world who have found another use for the delicious red fruit -- crafting it into stylish 'clothes' for funny pictures that the Internet has come to love.

That's right, the #WatermelonDress is now a thing. People of all ages and genders have tried their hands at the new style trend and it's actually quite impressive.

Don't believe us? Check out some of the genius creations below.

Y'all. I'm dying 😂🍉 I think my friend actually wore it better. Idk how. But he did. #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/EmsUFkaITl — AnaMichell🌿 (@TheAnaMichell) July 5, 2017

🍉Yes we had to try the watermelon dress on 👍🏻can't resist a trend 🍉#watermelondress 🍉🇺🇸 #4thjuly2017 🍉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMLaMbsWXK — Laura Nicole (@laurabagley4) July 4, 2017

can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU — madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017

Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017

