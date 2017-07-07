Watermelon Dresses Are Now A Thing And The Internet Is Loving It

Watermelon is one of the great enjoyments in life -- it looks good, it tastes good and it's perfect for some quick refreshment.
But now, there are people around the world who have found another use for the delicious red fruit -- crafting it into stylish 'clothes' for funny pictures that the Internet has come to love.
That's right, the #WatermelonDress is now a thing. People of all ages and genders have tried their hands at the new style trend and it's actually quite impressive.
Don't believe us? Check out some of the genius creations below.
Y'all. I'm dying 😂🍉 I think my friend actually wore it better. Idk how. But he did. #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/EmsUFkaITl— AnaMichell🌿 (@TheAnaMichell) July 5, 2017
Just chillin 😎 in my new, puffy-sleeves 🍉#watermelondress ☺️ Happy 4th! 🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/4yFGuGk4fB— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) July 4, 2017
Our little watermelon baby 🙊🍉 #watermelondress @thismorning pic.twitter.com/6ZzWPILFJd— Natalie Clarkson Art (@natclarksonart) July 1, 2017
🍉Yes we had to try the watermelon dress on 👍🏻can't resist a trend 🍉#watermelondress 🍉🇺🇸 #4thjuly2017 🍉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMLaMbsWXK— Laura Nicole (@laurabagley4) July 4, 2017
My love for watermelon dresses just increased a million percent! 😁🍉 #babymeloning #watermelondress https://t.co/1iMbI8nnJ1 pic.twitter.com/i0Ms6DyawX— Amy (@amy_421) July 1, 2017
Watermelon dress... pic.twitter.com/o6iUOsVeR4— Jack Chiang (@TechmerJack) July 2, 2017
BOOM! She nailed that look in her #WatermelonDress. dc 😍💋💄👠👓🍈🍉 #slay #fashion #trends pic.twitter.com/181bD0pr7O— Donna Cordova (@DonnaCordova) July 1, 2017
Because #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/xt0Fq5kZRc— Chaas Toborg (@ctoborg) July 3, 2017
can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU— madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017
#watermelondress with these 3 cuties! pic.twitter.com/iWwaUfu5v4— Jack Chiang (@TechmerJack) July 6, 2017
Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017
{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress
