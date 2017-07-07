All Sections
    Watermelon Dresses Are Now A Thing And The Internet Is Loving It

    They're as impressive as they are refreshing.

    07/07/2017 3:59 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Yummy AND pretty!

    Watermelon is one of the great enjoyments in life -- it looks good, it tastes good and it's perfect for some quick refreshment.

    But now, there are people around the world who have found another use for the delicious red fruit -- crafting it into stylish 'clothes' for funny pictures that the Internet has come to love.

    That's right, the #WatermelonDress is now a thing. People of all ages and genders have tried their hands at the new style trend and it's actually quite impressive.

    Don't believe us? Check out some of the genius creations below.

    {W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

    A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on


