Popstar Delta Goodrem Has Licence Suspended For Speeding: Reports

Delta Goodrem has reportedly had her driver's licence suspended due to speeding offences.

The 32-year-old popstar lodged a court notice to contest the two speeding offences this week, before changing her mind and deciding to cop the suspension, NewsCorp Australia reports.

According to NewsCorp, Goodrem received a letter in May about her infringements, and was caught driving too fast on at least two occasions.

Her manager reportedly confirmed Delta's licence had been suspended but refused to provide further details about the nature of the infringements.

"With respect for the system and after consideration she withdrew her appeal regarding the speeding camera infringements," Goodrem's manager is quoted as saying. "I'm not at liberty to say anything further."

