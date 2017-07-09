All Sections
    Chris Evans Wants You To Calm Down, His Dog Is Not Dead

    An emotional rollercoaster in two acts.

    10/07/2017 1:34 PM AEST | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Superhero woke bae Chris Evans tweeted out a really lovely photo of himself with his dog over the weekend. And then all hell broke loose.

    See, the way that Evans phrased the tweet a lot of people thought his dog had recently died, forcing the actor to post a clarification soon after.

    Naturally a huge pile-on occurred and what started out as a really nice dedication to Chris's best friend, his dog Dodger.

    Chris actually adopted Dodger during the filming of 'Gifted' earlier this year. According to 'People', the 'Captain America' star was filming one of the final scenes in a kennel, where he asked if the dogs in the scene were actors or actually up for adoption.

    "Sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog... He's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy... he's full of love."

    So no WONDER everyone went into melt-down when they thought Dodger had died.

    Thank god he set the record straight, and we could resume our regularly scheduled thirsting over the first Avenger.

