Chris Evans Wants You To Calm Down, His Dog Is Not Dead

Superhero woke bae Chris Evans tweeted out a really lovely photo of himself with his dog over the weekend. And then all hell broke loose.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

See, the way that Evans phrased the tweet a lot of people thought his dog had recently died, forcing the actor to post a clarification soon after.

Fuck dude I was like crying. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 8, 2017

CHRIS YOU MUST SPECIFY WHY HE'S MISSED NEXT TIME MY GOODNESS — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 8, 2017

Naturally a huge pile-on occurred and what started out as a really nice dedication to Chris's best friend, his dog Dodger.

Chris actually adopted Dodger during the filming of 'Gifted' earlier this year. According to 'People', the 'Captain America' star was filming one of the final scenes in a kennel, where he asked if the dogs in the scene were actors or actually up for adoption.

"Sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn't belong there. I snagged him and he's such a good dog... He's got the energy of a puppy, he's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy... he's full of love."

So no WONDER everyone went into melt-down when they thought Dodger had died.

idk why i'm crying — neon's bestie (@benafflevk) July 8, 2017

Thank god he set the record straight, and we could resume our regularly scheduled thirsting over the first Avenger.

Really missing Chris Evans right now (oh, he's fine, we just haven't had a new Captain America movie in a little bit) — Sunny Dhillon (@TheSunnyDhillon) July 8, 2017

im available to smell your armpit on a part time basis — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 8, 2017

