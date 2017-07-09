Sweet potatoes are one of the most popular veggies out there and with good reason -- they're cheap, versatile and packed full of nutrients like vitamin A, B vitamins and fibre, not to mention they're absolutely delicious.

There are myriad ways to cook sweet potato, depending on your individual taste -- steamed, boiled, microwaved, mashed, fried, coated in seasoning, or baked into cubes or wedges.

To keep it simple, we've rounded up three easy ways to cook sweet potato: baked whole, microwaved cubes, and crispy baked sweet potato chips.

How to cook sweet potato three ways

1. How to bake a whole sweet potato

Fluffy, creamy and filling, whole baked sweet potato is great for stuffing with healthy toppings like beans, guacamole and sautéed veggies.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Whole sweet potatoes

Baking tray lined with baking paper

Fork

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200°C. Using a fork, pierce sweet potatoes three times on each side (around six in total) and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes to one hour, depending on the size, until the sweet potato is tender when pierced with a fork.

2. How to microwave sweet potato

If you're short on time, microwaved sweet potato cubes are the answer. Once steamed in the microwave, you can serve your sweet potato cubes in a buddha bowl with veggies, beans, salsa and guacamole.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Sweet potato

Microwave-safe bowl of dish

Cling wrap

METHOD

Peel sweet potato, cut into medium-sized cubes and place in a microwave-safe container. Add in a small splash of water and cover with cling wrap. Microwave on high for 5-7 minutes in two-minute intervals, checking every two minutes to stir and test doneness.

3. How to make crispy sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries (with a burger, preferably) are the best, but homemade versions tend to fall short and turn out more soggy than crispy. But not these fries. The key is to soak them first in cold water, then coat them in cornflour before baking.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Sweet potatoes

Large bowl

Corn flour

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

METHOD

Cut sweet potatoes into medium-sized matchsticks and place in a large bowl. Cover the sweet potatoes with cold water and soak for 30-60 minutes. Pat the sweet potatoes dry with a tea towel. Add to a large mixing bowl and add one tablespoon of cornflour and mix thoroughly. Add another one tablespoon cornflour and mix again so the sweet potato fries are well coated. Next, add two tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper to the sweet potatoes, and mix again. Place sweet potato fries in a single layer on the baking tray lined with baking paper (use two trays if there's not enough room to avoid crowding). Bake for 25-30 minutes, checking halfway to flip the fries over. Optional step: once the sweet potato fries are golden and cooked, turn off the oven, crack open the door and leave the fries in the oven for 30 minutes to help crisp up. Serve with favourite condiment.

Recipe adapted from Layers of Happiness.

