Huge Fire Breaks Out At London's Camden Market

A huge fire has engulfed the famous Camden Market in London, with ten engines and dozens of fire fighters on the scene.

The fire broke out around midnight local time. London Fire Brigade crews are on the scene attempting to contain the blaze. The fire service said the first, second and third floors of one of the buildings inside the historic market complex, as well as a roof, were on fire.

"We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the area," London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

Onlookers posted dramatic pictures and video of the blaze to social media.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

