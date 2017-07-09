All Sections
    Elaine Thompson Wins 100m Sprint In Sneakers

    She said spikes hurt her Achilles tendon.

    10/07/2017 1:33 PM AEST | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Jamaican Olympian Elaine Thompson has won the 100m sprint in less than 11 seconds while wearing sneakers at the IAAF Diamond League.

    The annual track and field competition, which occurs in a different city across the globe every week, is being held in London from July 9.

    World class athletes are trying out the London Olympic facilities in their bid to win the Diamond League Trophy.

    Two time Olympic gold winner Elaine Thompson won the Women's 100m in flats battling a headwind of 1.4 m/s.

    Spikes are conventionally used to prevent sprinters from slipping on the track and to keep them light on their feet.

    Thompson wore a less prominent version of spikes as the traditional form hurt her Achilles tendon.

    "They have spikes but they are very petite. They are built especially for me and made lighter," Thompson said in a Reuters report.

    She has previously won gold in the Rio Olympic Games for the 100m and 200m races, making her the first woman in 28 years to win both races in the one competition.

    The world's fastest woman does not disappoint.

