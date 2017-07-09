Jamaican Olympian Elaine Thompson has won the 100m sprint in less than 11 seconds while wearing sneakers at the IAAF Diamond League.

The annual track and field competition, which occurs in a different city across the globe every week, is being held in London from July 9.

World class athletes are trying out the London Olympic facilities in their bid to win the Diamond League Trophy.

Two time Olympic gold winner Elaine Thompson won the Women's 100m in flats battling a headwind of 1.4 m/s.

Spikes are conventionally used to prevent sprinters from slipping on the track and to keep them light on their feet.

Thompson wore a less prominent version of spikes as the traditional form hurt her Achilles tendon.

"They have spikes but they are very petite. They are built especially for me and made lighter," Thompson said in a Reuters report.

She has previously won gold in the Rio Olympic Games for the 100m and 200m races, making her the first woman in 28 years to win both races in the one competition.

Did my eyes deceive me today.. ??? or did I witness Elaine Thompson win the 100m at the London DL in running flats.. 10.94!!!! ??? — John Regis MBE (@Jregismbe1) July 9, 2017

A gentle reminder that Elaine Thompson has ripped apart every 100m field she has raced in this year #ParisDL ?? pic.twitter.com/ZGfZ4zTyeF — Lillian (@LillzAthletics) July 2, 2017

Elaine Thompson ran 10.94 in the 100m in flats! I am amazed right now. She really got that heat? — MåmaMiaaâ? (@Prototypemia) July 9, 2017

Elaine Thompson... Ran 10.9 in the 100m... In flats... Casual pic.twitter.com/aNqBbeqDnH — Dylan James (@DJ_Smiles715) July 9, 2017

The world's fastest woman does not disappoint.

Do you wait for things to happen, or do you make them happen yourself? I believe in writing your own story. pic.twitter.com/p8PUAEESjl — Elaine Thompson (@FastElaine) July 8, 2017

