Some Of The Most Awkward Moments From The G20

At this year's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, global political and economic discussions didn't stop our world leaders providing us a little bit of entertainment -- whether that be eye rolls or bad handshakes.

Here's a look at some of the awkward, cringe worthy moments from the G20, 2017.

The family photo

It's an annual tradition for the world leaders to line up, stand straight and say cheese for the camera during the G20 "family photo".

But, it wasn't Trump pushing his way to the front and centre as we might have expected -- remember the NATO summit incident?

No, this time it was none other than France's newest leader, Emmanuel Macron.

The handshake snub

Donald Trump is almost too well known for his strange gestures -- the 'yank and grab' handshake his most infamous.

But it's not often you see the President himself getting snubbed on a handshake offer. As it turns out, this year's G20 conference was the scene for just that.

Less than two months after the President refused to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the First Lady of Poland, ignored Trump's handshake during his visit to Warsaw.

While she may have completed the gesture after greeting First Lady Melania Trump first, we still hope Merkel had a chuckle. Girls have got to stick together, right?

The super sneaky eye roll

There's only so much we can talk about global politics, economic reform, anti-terrorism measures and new submarines.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel seems to agree, sporting a somewhat bored eye roll during a conversation with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Yes, Mr Putin. Your hand is very interesting...

The Trump-Mexico-wall conversation

Anyone else feeling like most of these awkward moments are involving Donald Trump? Us too.

The U.S. President had no problem telling the media he would "absolutely" want Mexico to pay for his "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful" wall barrier between the United States and Mexico during a conversation with the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

If any world leaders are considering doing a face-palm moment, now would be the time.

The 'whoops I wasn't listening' moment

Surprise, surprise -- Trump again.

Turn around President, the camera is behind you.

