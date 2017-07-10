Rafa Bumps His Head During Warm-Up Routine For Epic Five-Set Loss

No one in the world of tennis has a more meticulous, well-practiced pre-game warm-up routine than world number two Rafael Nadal. He has gained plenty of attention throughout his career for his strategic on-court bottle alignment and wedgie-picking and now, he's been noticed for his in-tunnel jumping.

Before his epic five-set match against Luxembourg national Gilles Müller, Rafa was going through his pre-game motions just like any other game. Before his match on Monday however, he did his routine tunnel jump just a little too vigorously and hit his head, quite loudly, on the frame of the door to Centre Court. Nadal appeared good humoured about the incident, and laughed it off with Müller as they entered the arena.

Rafa however, laughed a lot less during his post-match press conference, where he discussed his loss in a grueling match that saw him defeated 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13. The Spaniard was obviously severely disappointed with the fourth round loss. While he admitted Müller won due to less errors and a strong serve, Nadal also said that he was ready for "important things" at Wimbledon following his 10th Roland Garros title.

With Nadal's exit, all eyes are on defending Wimbledon champion and world number one Andy Murray, as well as fourth-ranked Serbian national Novak Djokovic and fifth-ranked Swiss master Roger Federer, all of which are still in the running to take out the 2017 title.

