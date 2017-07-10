All Sections
    • SPORT

    The Matildas' Sam Kerr Scores A Hat-Trick, Becomes A Meme For Immortality

    Sam Kerr is giving Chuck Norris a run for his money.

    10/07/2017 6:48 PM AEST | Updated 58 minutes ago
    Instagram/Sky Blue FC
    And it's a thumbs-up from her.

    If there's one name you need to remember in Australian women's soccer right now -- it's Samantha Kerr.

    Kerr, often known as Sam, plays as a striker for Australian W-League side Perth Glory and also for the national Matildas team, but it was for the third side she also plays with -- New Jersey's Sky Blue FC in the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) -- that she really shone over the weekend.

    She scored a hat-trick against FC Kansas City in just 12 minutes on Saturday to seal a 3-2 win and to become the NWSL's all-time leading goal scorer. And if that isn't impressive enough for you, just wait until you check out the goals.

    The performance comes on the back of a huge season for Kerr in the W-League, where she took the Glory to the 2016/17 Grand Final and was also awarded the Julie Dolan Medal after being voted the league's best player.

    While playing soccer in a national league for most female players comes as part of a juggling-act among other jobs, the changes in seasons and hemispheres means Kerr is a full-time player who manages to perform in the W-League in the months where she's not playing for Sky Blue FC. And boy does it show.

    To celebrate her run-of-form and newly-broken NWSL record, the Matildas also decided to dive "into the files to unearth some lesser known #SamKerrFacts" on Monday, and as it turns out -- she might even give Chuck Norris a run for the things she's capable of (apparently).

    It wasn't long before #SamKerrFacts became a hit nation-wide and the striker went from battling superheros to achieving everything and anything.

    And for anyone who caught onto the trend a little too late? Well, it might just be better to stay quiet.

