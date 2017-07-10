The Matildas' Sam Kerr Scores A Hat-Trick, Becomes A Meme For Immortality

And it's a thumbs-up from her.

If there's one name you need to remember in Australian women's soccer right now -- it's Samantha Kerr.

Kerr, often known as Sam, plays as a striker for Australian W-League side Perth Glory and also for the national Matildas team, but it was for the third side she also plays with -- New Jersey's Sky Blue FC in the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) -- that she really shone over the weekend.

She scored a hat-trick against FC Kansas City in just 12 minutes on Saturday to seal a 3-2 win and to become the NWSL's all-time leading goal scorer. And if that isn't impressive enough for you, just wait until you check out the goals.

ICYMI or want to rewatch:@samkerr1's night:

🎩 Hat trick in 12 minutes

🎩 Led @SkyBlueFC to 3-2 comeback win

🎩 New #NWSL all-time top scorer pic.twitter.com/kPvzd0H9WL — NWSL (@NWSL) July 9, 2017

The performance comes on the back of a huge season for Kerr in the W-League, where she took the Glory to the 2016/17 Grand Final and was also awarded the Julie Dolan Medal after being voted the league's best player.

While playing soccer in a national league for most female players comes as part of a juggling-act among other jobs, the changes in seasons and hemispheres means Kerr is a full-time player who manages to perform in the W-League in the months where she's not playing for Sky Blue FC. And boy does it show.

We would suggest watching this @samkerr1 bicycle kick goal on repeat. Oh yeah, and tell @SportsCenter. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/JPUfv1cWfn — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) June 29, 2017

To celebrate her run-of-form and newly-broken NWSL record, the Matildas also decided to dive "into the files to unearth some lesser known #SamKerrFacts" on Monday, and as it turns out -- she might even give Chuck Norris a run for the things she's capable of (apparently).

Sam Kerr once played a 1 on 1 game of football against Superman. The loser had to permanently wear their undies on the outside #SamKerrFacts — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr's calendar goes straight from March 31st to April 2nd. No one fools Sam Kerr. #SamKerrFacts — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr has completed the beep test, running backwards. #SamKerrFacts — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 10, 2017

It wasn't long before #SamKerrFacts became a hit nation-wide and the striker went from battling superheros to achieving everything and anything.

The two deadliest weapons in the world are Sam Kerr's left foot, and Sam Kerr's right foot.#SamKerrFacts — Eric Subijano (@eric_subijano) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr's keyboard doesn't have a question mark.



Sam Kerr only has answers.#SamKerrFacts — Eric Subijano (@eric_subijano) July 10, 2017

Fear of spiders is called arachnophobia. Fear of heights is called Acrophobia. Fear of Sam Kerr is called logic #SamKerrFacts — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr backflips out of bed #SamKerrFacts — Miff 🌹 (@milacabelloaus) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr knows the final digit of Pi. #SamKerrFacts — Dale Stevens (@Sui1977) July 10, 2017

Scrabble has confirmed 100 point bonus will be awarded for using the letters



S-A-M-K-E-R-R#SamKerrFacts — Dean Rosario (@DeanRosario) July 10, 2017

Sam Kerr can sneeze with her eyes open #SamKerrFacts — Billy Frendo (@little_ted74) July 10, 2017

And for anyone who caught onto the trend a little too late? Well, it might just be better to stay quiet.

I don't know who Sam Kerr is and at this stage of #samkerrfacts I'm afraid to ask. — Jim Campbell (@JustJimWillDo) July 10, 2017

