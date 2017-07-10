All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    This Harry Potter Fan Found Out The Hard Way He Was Reading Fan Fiction

    "Does the book even start with Hermione sending Harry a picture of herself in a bikini?"

    11/07/2017 11:29 AM AEST | Updated 7 minutes ago

    The Harry Potter series is obviously one of the most iconic and culturally pervasive of our time. So when a Twitter user posted her friend's slightly odd experience with the fifth novel in the series, 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix', people couldn't help but laugh.

    After Dudley Dursley dies in his version, our intrepid reader decided to check with Zhang if she remembered those events.

    Twitter @shelzhang
    "By the rat guy", a Harry Potter reader comes to the harsh realisation that he's been reading fanfic.

    After Zhang shared the first two screencaps of her conversation with her very confused mate, the tweet started to go viral, quickly raking up thousands of retweets and likes.

    It wasn't just Dudley jumping from a building that was different, there are totally twisted curses (a harikari curse that makes you vividly imagine disembowling yourself), Lucius Malfoy apparently tortures his son Draco who is apparently involved with Ginny.

    Meanwhile Harry and Hermione are "getting intimate".

    While the whole thing sounded completely bonkers, most people were in agreement: we need to read this fanfic.

    Some fanfic fans were pretty sure what Zhang's friend was reading was a two-volume Harry Potter novel called Harry Potter and the Psychic Serpent by an author known as Barb, but Zhang has yet to confirm.

    Just be careful who you're recommending these books to, you never know WHAT you're going to have to explain.

    HuffPost has approached Zhang for more info and to see if her friend will ever, ever recover.

