This Harry Potter Fan Found Out The Hard Way He Was Reading Fan Fiction

The Harry Potter series is obviously one of the most iconic and culturally pervasive of our time. So when a Twitter user posted her friend's slightly odd experience with the fifth novel in the series, 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix', people couldn't help but laugh.

Friend is reading Harry Potter for the first time. He suddenly realizes he's read a fanfiction Order of the Phoenix instead of the real one. pic.twitter.com/tKNgT6usi6 — Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 10, 2017

After Dudley Dursley dies in his version, our intrepid reader decided to check with Zhang if she remembered those events.

"By the rat guy", a Harry Potter reader comes to the harsh realisation that he's been reading fanfic.

After Zhang shared the first two screencaps of her conversation with her very confused mate, the tweet started to go viral, quickly raking up thousands of retweets and likes.

It wasn't just Dudley jumping from a building that was different, there are totally twisted curses (a harikari curse that makes you vividly imagine disembowling yourself), Lucius Malfoy apparently tortures his son Draco who is apparently involved with Ginny.

I had to burst his bubble about Ginny and Draco, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/DKKdC5jdA4 — Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile Harry and Hermione are "getting intimate".

While the whole thing sounded completely bonkers, most people were in agreement: we need to read this fanfic.

I kinda want to skim-read this book. — Auora (@Auora) July 10, 2017

I just finished reading real OOTP, and, like, now I kinda want to read this fan fiction version — MJ Franklin (@heyitsfranklin2) July 10, 2017

Some fanfic fans were pretty sure what Zhang's friend was reading was a two-volume Harry Potter novel called Harry Potter and the Psychic Serpent by an author known as Barb, but Zhang has yet to confirm.

Just be careful who you're recommending these books to, you never know WHAT you're going to have to explain.

omg, something similar happened to my dad. he called my sister and asked her what mpreg was and why Harry and Snape were together. pic.twitter.com/ATbxARbwgF — Tobleroni (@TobiasBDog) July 10, 2017

HuffPost has approached Zhang for more info and to see if her friend will ever, ever recover.

