WBO Confirms Jeff Horn DID Win Fight Against Pacquiao After All

Aussie boxer Jeff Horn has been confirmed -- for the second time -- as the winner of his blockbuster bout with champion Manny Pacquiao, after the World Boxing Organisation re-scored their welterweight title fight amidst a storm of controversy and complaint about the result.

Horn and Filipino veteran Pacquiao squared off in a hyped-up fight at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium last week, with the Australian underdog being named the winner in a points decision after 12 rounds of boxing failed to produce a knockout result. The result from the judges was a unanimous win to Horn -- with the scores coming in at 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 -- but many of those watching, including Pacquiao's camp, were outraged at the result.

The controversy led the WBO to re-score the fight, but once again, Horn has been named the winner after the results were released on Tuesday morning (AEST).

"The Jeff Horn vs. Manny Pacquiao bout results were controversial causing disputes amongst fans. For this reason, transparency is so important," the WBO said in a statement on its website.

"The WBO does not have power to reverse the judges' decision based on discretion as it can only be revoked when fraud or a violation of law has occurred, which is not relevant in this case. Based on this, five anonymous, competent judges from different countries were asked to watch the bout without sound.

"From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds... Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout."

The scores from the WBO review (above) and the scores from the official judges on the night of the fight (below)

Horn and Pacquiao are expected to have a rematch, possibly as early as November.

"There will always be a backlash where people say I got lucky, or whatever. There will always be the naysayers saying I didn't win the fight, but I felt like I won the fight," Horn said following the fight, responding to the controversy.

"A lot of Queenslanders think I won the fight and people around the world. So you will always have the select few that will be against you."

